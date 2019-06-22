If the rest of the World Cup follows the pattern of the group stage, we may as well crown the United States champions now. It would save us the bother of playing any games for the next two weeks.
The Americans have been on fire in the first half of the tournament, head and shoulders above the other countries left fighting for the title of best team on the planet. They take on Spain in the round of 16 on Monday in Reims.
The U.S. cruised through all three opening matches. A record-breaking demolition of Thailand, a trouncing of Chile, a comfortable win against Sweden ... a trio of opponents from different continents brushed aside without breaking a sweat. By the end of the second contest, the U.S. had already given game time to every field player on the roster — a staggering statistic so early in the competition.
The Americans scored 18 goals in the first round, the most ever recorded in either the men’s or women’s World Cup. At the other end, they chalked up three shutouts, and indeed, in close to five hours of soccer, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher only touched the ball a handful of times.
The first round of this competition was completely different to last year’s men's event. Russia in 2018 was exciting and enthralling, a topsy-turvy tournament with upsets, surprises and giant-killing. The opening two weeks in France slavishly followed the form book, with nearly every result as you would have predicted before a ball was kicked.
The other countries who topped their sections with maximum points were the four European teams we identified beforehand as the biggest threats to the States. But none of the quartet is playing with the same swagger.
Host France needed late penalty kicks not once, but twice, to secure victory in contests against Norway and Nigeria. Germany squeaked past both China and Spain 1-0. England edged out Argentina and Scotland by a single goal. Reigning European champions the Netherlands only defeated a limited New Zealand outfit 1-0.
While their rivals have been stodgy and unimaginative, the U.S. has been free-flowing and slick. I wrote before the tournament that because our domestic league lacks depth, I feared the players could struggle for sharpness on the big stage.
Instead it seems like their relatively gentle season has left them fresh and rested, while some players from the European clubs appear jaded and lethargic from months of high-level international battles.
And yet, let’s not write off everyone else too soon. The USA has only played three matches, two of which were little more than training sessions. It needs another four wins, against much tougher opponents than Thailand and Chile, to become the second country in history to land back-to-back titles. Now we are in the single-elimination stage; how you got there counts for nothing.
These demanding monthlong international competitions are renowned for taking a sudden left-field lurch into unpredictability. The Americans are on a roll, the three easy wins increasing their confidence and convincing the players and coaches that they are on course for successive championships.
But soccer history is littered with stories of teams who stumbled and bumbled their way through the opening stage, then found their feet as the rounds progressed. The 1982 men’s World Cup in Spain is a famous example.
Italy tied three times against Poland, Peru and Cameroon, and only advanced to the next stage because it had scored one goal more than Cameroon. But the Italians went on to beat Argentina, Brazil and West Germany to be crowned champions.
It’s been an impressive start by the States, but before we get carried away, let's remember it’s just that — a start. After two weeks and 36 games, all we have done is weed out the weakest challengers, with only a third of the original 24 finalists heading home.
This is where the competition really starts. The U.S. will be too strong for the Spanish on Monday and they are on track to win the World Cup. But after breezing through the first round, it’s going to get harder.