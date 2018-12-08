Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Handicapping Championship and 2012 Eclipse Award winner for best handicapper, brings 35 years of experience to The Advocate. Beychok is also the senior partner of Ourso Beychok Inc., an award winning national political consulting firm based in Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @beychokracing.
Picks made today for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
4. Lagniappe: Pretty good first out considering the winner is a very talented horse.
2. Say Yes Again: The other Stall runner going first time out — fast morning workouts.
Race 2
2. L L L College Fund: Should show her customary speed and could go a long way in front.
6. Hannah Banana: Almost got the win against most of these in the last run.
Race 3
6. Hopette: Gets to face much easier competition today after facing nice horses in last.
8. Trust in Diane: Another one who is looking for easier competition today.
Race 4
4. Samba Breeze: Trainer Stidham and Godolphin horses are running well right now.
3. Good Business: Impeccably bred first time starter from powerhouse Glen Hill Stables.
Off turf selections: 4-2
Race 5
8. Squatchingwithlyss: Rough go of it in last try — gets outside post position for better run.
4. Ice Ghost: First race was good but next out was awful — hoping for a return to form.
Race 6
4. Katiebmeister: Effort in last was just short off a long layoff so should improve today.
2. Kool Aid Girl: Trainer has been close in a few maybe today gets first win of the meet.
Off turf selections: 4-1
Race 7
4. Alfresco: Another Stidham/Godolphin charge getting first Lasix to help chances.
6. Devilite: Big effort first out while powering home in very fast time for the level.
Race 8
10. Matts Honey: Nice even run first out tips off that a longer distance might be best.
3. Holly Molly Dolly: Didn’t get to run on preferred turf in last – bred very well for grass.
Off turf selections: 2-5
Race 9
2. Cordero: Drops down slightlyçhas the speed figures to win this at a nice price.
1. Bar Ryder: Powerful win in last — hard for these cheaper types to repeat efforts though.
Around the track
Through racing on Friday a familiar name is back atop the trainer standings — Brad Cox. But, this year Cox has a bevy or pursuers who want to claim the title of leading trainer. Right behind Cox’s nine wins comes Michael Stidham who has a barn full of runners who have produced seven winners so far. That total is tied by Tom Amoss and the hot starting Ron Faucheux who have earned their winners with 17 and 21 starters, respectively.
Best bet
Our best bet Sunday will be in Race 9 — Cordero. The drop in class should be enough to put this one in the winner’s circle today at a nice price.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.