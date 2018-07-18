For the most part, Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas have had it their way for the past three seasons in the Southland Conference football race.

The two schools have dominated with identical 24-3 records in SLC play since 2015, even though McNeese State claimed the league title that year while Sam Houston and Central Arkansas tied for second.

Sam Houston State, a perennial FCS national contender, won the crown in 2016 at 9-0 with Central Arkansas finishing one game back. The Bears' only blemish was a 59-23 loss to Sam Houston.

One year ago, the roles were exactly reversed: Central Arkansas went undefeated in Southland play with nine straight wins, and Sam Houston lost just once — to Central Arkansas in a 41-30 thriller.

So it’s easy to see why a lot of people are looking ahead to the rubber match, which will be Oct. 6 in Conway, Arkansas.

But as these hot, summer days fly by, bringing us closer to the start of preseason practice and the 2018 season, there are hints of a changing of the guard, which could make for more than a two-team race.

Nicholls, which has been on the rise the past three seasons under fourth-year coach Tim Rebowe, will be among the teams to watch this year along with McNeese State.

Nicholls and McNeese, both ranked nationally at the end of last season, figure to be near the top of the Southland's preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors when the league unveils the voting Thursday at media day in Houston.

Sam Houston and Central Arkansas will be there as well, but both face big challenges going forward.

Central Arkansas lost coach Steve Campbell, who’s now at South Alabama, and quarterback Hayden Hildebrand, the SLC player of the year last season.

The Bears also lost safety George Odum, the league’s defensive player of the year, and tackle John Cook, the SLC’s offensive linemen of the year, as well as highly regarded cornerback Tremon Smith, a sixth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sam Houston State, which led the FCS in total offense with more than 538.1 yards per game, also had similar losses on that side of the ball.

Two-time FCS Walter Payton Award-winning quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe used up his eligibility, along with running back Corey Avery and wide receiver Yedidiah Louis, the team leaders in rushing and receptions. Avery also led the SLC in rushing with 1,110 yards.

It also doesn't help that four-time All-SLC defensive lineman P.J. Hall is gone. He was a second-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders.

Nicholls has been on the upswing since Rebowe's arrival, and the Colonels, who qualified for the FCS playoffs last fall along with Central Arkansas and Sam Houston, seem equipped to make the next step after going 8-4.

It was their first winning season since they went 6-5 back in 2007.

Rebowe returns 46 letterwinners and 18 starters, including a league-best 14 first-team preseason All-Southland picks — a list led by junior quarterback Chase Fourcade and senior linebacker Hezekiah White.

McNeese State just missed out on the playoffs last season, likely because of a thrilling 35-31 loss to Nicholls in the season opener in Thibodaux.

Third-year coach Lance Guidry brings back 14 starters — including preseason All-SLC first-team linebacker BJ Blunt, a senior, and junior quarterback James Tabary, a second-team pick behind Fourcade.

SLC media day

NICHOLLS

ON STAGE: 9:30-9:55 a.m. Thursday on ESPN3.com

COACH: Tim Rebowe (fourth year)

PLAYERS: C Ryan Hanley, LB Hezekiah White

THE BUZZ: Hanley is a fitting choice to represent the offense as a preseason first-team All-SLC pick; he anchors a unit that helped the Colonels rank second in rushing and allowed just 20 sacks in 2017. White is one of six Nicholls defenders to earn first-team SLC honors after they ranked third in fewest yards allowed last year.

NORTHWESTERN STATE

ON STAGE: 11-11:25 a.m. Thursday on ESPN3.com

COACH: Brad Laird (first year)

PLAYERS: DE Zac Krolczyk, TE Kalen Magee

THE BUZZ: Laird will be one of the new kids on the block at SLC media day as he makes his debut along with four other new head coaches. Like their head coach, Krolczyk, who had two sacks last season, and Magee, who caught just two passes, are rather unknowns after joining the program as junior-college transfers in 2017.

McNEESE STATE

ON STAGE: 2:15-2:40 p.m. Thursday on ESPN3.com

COACH: Lance Guidry (third year)

PLAYERS: LB BJ Blunt, TE Lawayne Ross

THE BUZZ: After a bumpy first season, Guidry and McNeese State bounced back quite nicely in 2017 to finish third in the Southland race. The Cowboys, who always have a strong defense, return a bevy of talent on offense. The leader is senior quarterback James Tabary, who could compete for the title of best passer in the league.

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

ON STAGE: 1:15-1:40 p.m. Thursday on ESPN3.com

COACH: Frank Scelfo (first year)

PLAYERS: OL Alfred Beverly, DB Dejion Lynch

THE BUZZ: A new coach, new staff and a whole lot of holes to fill on both sides of the ball is the theme for SLU. Don’t expect this group to look much like the past few years as Scelfo ushers in a completely new era, one that will hang its hat on offense compared to Ron Roberts’ defensive-minded squads.

ISSUES AND ANSWERS

Is Nicholls ready to take another step up in the SLC?

Since the arrival of coach Tim Rebowe in 2015, the Colonels have chalked up three, five and eight victories after winning a total of five games the previous three seasons (2012-14). Nicholls made the FCS playoffs last year and seem poised to make even more noise with a talented and experienced group of players on both sides of the ball.

Can Southeastern be in the mix under new coach Frank Scelfo?

After a successful six-year run that included two SLC titles under Ron Roberts, who’s now the defensive coordinator at UL-Lafayette, there’s a new boss in Hammond. The 59-year-old Scelfo is in his first head coaching position at the college level, but is a well-respected veteran with 3½ decades of experience in the high school, college and professional ranks.

Will Central Arkansas repeat as SLC champion?

The Bears went 9-0 in the league and claimed the title over heavy preseason favorite Sam Houston State, which still advanced to the FCS semifinals before falling to eventual champion North Dakota State. But the offseason brought a lot of changes for Central Arkansas and clawing its way back to the top spot should be a formidable challenge.

Who is the heir apparent to Jeremiah Briscoe?

Sam Houston State’s record-setting, two-time FCS Walter Payton Award-winning quarterback has graduated and leaves a void a pair of New Orleans-area players — Nicholls’ Chase Fourcade and McNeese State’s James Tabary — hope to step up and fill. Fourcade was the preseason first-team All-SLC pick, while Tabary was named to the second team. So let the race begin.

Can SLC defenses take a breath now that Briscoe is gone?

Hardly. While junior-college transfer Mike Dare has some enormous shoes to fill, he’ll have at his disposal two of the best wide receivers in the nation in All-American Davion Davis and Nathan Stewart. Last season, that duo combined for 150 catches, 2,854 yards and 31 TDs for coach K.C. Keeler, whose offense led the nation with 538.1 total yards per game.

