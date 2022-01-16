Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley, former UL coach Billy Napier and LSU linebacker Damone Clarke headline the 2021 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana college football team announced Saturday.
A panel of LSWA and sports media relations personnel voted on nominations submitted by the schools. School representatives could not vote for their own players.
Kelley earned earned offensive player of the year, Clarke defensive player of the year and Napier was coach of the year.
Nolan Givan of Southeastern was picked the newcomer of the year. Montrell Johnson of UL and Collin Guggenheim tied for freshman of the year honors.
Kelley helped Southeastern earn a spot in the FCS playoffs and advance to the second round before being eliminated. He was the Southland Conference player of the year and finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He completed 74.2% of his passes (339-457) for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns.
He finish second best in FCS history in passing yards and third in total offense.
Napier led the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first outright Sun Belt Conference title and a fourth consecutive SBC West Division title with a 12-1 record and an 8-0 mark in the league. The Cajuns won the New Orleans Bowl and set a school record of 13 straight wins after a season- opening loss. The Cajuns finished No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25.
Clark was named a second team All-American and led the Southeastern Conference and was ranked No. 2 in the nation in tackles with 135. That number is also No. 4 in LSU history. He posted 15.5 tackles for loss which is a LSU-best for a linebacker.
Givan, a transfer from San Diego State, earned SLC first-team honors with 46 catches for 454 yards and five touchdowns for Southeastern. He was second on the team in catches and receiving touchdowns.
Guggenheim and Johnson are running backs, tying for freshman honors.
Guggenheim took over as feature back for the Colonels on Oct. 26 after Nicholls lost three players to season-ending injuries. He rushed for 930 yards and 10 TDs and led the Southland with 103.3 yards per game. He rushed for the third-most yards in a game in the FCS this season with 266 in a win over Southeastern.
Johnson was the Sun Belt freshman of the year with 730 yards and 11 TDs, third best in the conference.
The rest of the offense joining Givan, Gugenheim and Kelley included linemen P. J. Burkhalter and Jair Joseph of Nicholls, Ed Ingram of LSU, Rendon Miles-Character of Southeastern and UL’s Max Mitchell. Austin Mitchell of Southeastern and Dai’Jean Dixon of Nicholls were the wide receivers and the other running back was LSU’s Ty Davis-Price.
Linemen on the first team defense were Isaiah Chambers of McNeese, Neil Farrell of LSU, Zi’Yon Hill of Louisiana and Mason Kinsey of McNeese. With Clark at linebacker were Chancy Manac of UL and LA Tech’s Tyler Grubbs. The defensive backs were Macon Clark of Tulane, Zy Alexander of Southeastern, LSU’s Jay Ward and Percy Butler of UL.
Cade York of LSU was voted the first team kicker with Tulane’s Ryan Wright the punter and Gage Larvadain of Southeastern the return specialist.
LSWA All-LOUISIANA 2021 COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Pos/Name, School/Class/Hometown/Notes
OL/P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls/Sr.
OL/Max Mitchell, UL/Jr.
OL/Rendon Miles-Character, Southeastern/Sr.
OL/Ed Ingram, LSU/Sr.
OL/Jair Joseph, Nicholls/Sr.
TE/Nolan Givan, Southeastern/Sr.
WR/Austin Mitchell, Southeastern/Sr.
WR/Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls/Sr.
RB/Ty Davis-Price, LSU/Jr.
RB/Collin Gugenheim, Nicholls/Fr.
QB/Cole Kelley, Southeastern/Sr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Pos/Name, School/Class
DL/Isaiah Chambers, McNeese/Gr
DL/Neil Farrell, LSU/Sr.
DL/Zi’Yon Hill, UL/Sr.
DL/Mason Kinsey, McNeese/Jr.
LB/Damon Clark, LSU/Sr.
LB/Chauncy Manac, UL/Sr.
LB/Tyler Grubbs, LA Tech/Fr.
DB/Macon Clark, Tulane/Jr.
DB/Zy Alexander, Southeastern/Fr.
DB/Jay Ward, LSU/Jr.
DB/Percy Butler, UL/Jr.
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Pos/Name, School/Class
K/Cade York, LSU/Jr.
P/Ryan Wright, Tulane/Sr.
RS/Gage Larvadain, Southeastern/Fr.
Coach of the Year – Billy Napier, UL
Offensive Player of the Year – Cole Kelley, Southeastern
Defensive Player of the Year – Damon Clark, LSU
Freshman of the Year – (TIE) – Montrell Johnson, UL; Collin Guggenheim, Nicholls
Newcomer of the Year – Nolan Givan, Southeastern
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, UL – So.,; Caron Coleman, McNeese – Jr.; Austin Deculus, LSU – Sr., Grad; Johnathan Bishop, Southern – Sr.; Corey Dublin, Tulane – Sr.
TE – Tyrick James, Tulane – Jr.
WR – Smoke Harris, LA Tech – So.; Kayshon Boutte, LSU – So.
QB – Levi Lewis, UL – Sr.
DEFENSE
DL – Andre Jones, UL – Sr; Sundiata Anderson, Grambling – So.; Perry Ganci, Nicholls – So.; BJ Ojulari, LSU – So.
LB – Kordell Williams, McNeese – Jr.; Micah Baskerville, LSU – Sr.; Lorenzo McCaskill, UL – Sr.
DB – Beejay Williamson, La. Tech – So.; Andre Sam, McNeese – Jr.; Kevin Johnson, Nicholls – Sr.; Jarius Monroe, Nicholls – So.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Calum Suthlerland, ULM – Sr.; P – Rhys Byrns, UL – Sr.; RS – Mason Pierce, McNeese – So.