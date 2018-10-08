It is city bowling tournament time once again.
The Greater Baton Rouge Bowling Association will for the ninth time as a merged association host two weeks of championship bowling in open, women’s and youth divisions on the first two weekends of November at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
This is the time to show how good you are so to speak and find out if good league bowling will translate to a tournament event. It’s not quite TNBA Bragging Rights type material, but this is a time for someone to shine and say they are the best, or in some cases, still the best.
Entry blanks are available at the local bowling centers and it is time to get your four-man teams together. Entries must be mailed in by Oct. 22 and turned in to association managers by Oct. 25.
The dates are Nov. 3-4 and 10-11 with shifts at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Lanes will be re-oiled for each shift. The good thing is either doubles/singles or team event can be bowled on any shift any date. That’s a very good thing for people who may only be able to bowl on Sundays or just Saturdays on the course of the two weekends.
Again, entries are available at the bowling centers so let’s support our city association event and let’s see who the best bowlers are this time around. Be very afraid, I will be entering. I’m pretty sure that won’t chase a lot of the entries away.
PBA fall swing
It was the summer swing in Oklahoma for a couple of years, then the fall swing in Allen Park, Michigan last year that was the main events of the PBA during a down time. CBS Sports Network televised these events which featured animal pattern tournaments and one other event based on all the pattern scores.
But CBSSN already has done their summer/fall broadcasts in the playoff round in Allen Park, so it will be the tour’s streaming network, FloBowling, which will have the events starting in Tulsa, Oct. 15-20.
The Wolf and Bear pattern events will be conducted with finals on Oct. 16 and 18 and then the Tulsa Open will have a streaming final on Oct. 20.
CBSSN will be back on air in late October for the U.S. Open. Then the countdown will begin for Fox Sports coverage beginning in late December.
By the way, if you want to have a chance to remember some great pro bowling moments, You Tube has all the 300 games shot in television finals since the PBA Tour began in the early 1960s. The first was Jack Biondolillo in the 1967 Tournament of Champions. Ironically, Bob Strampe called the show that day as television personalities were on strike and Chris Schenkel and Billy Welu were not able to call the show. The videos go from that first one to No. 26 by Francois Lavoie in the 2016 U.S. Open.
There are also a few bonus 300s from unofficial events as well. It’s kind of fun to look back at some of the old footage and styles to today’s modern game.
Spare notes
We are coming up to that big event we talked about this weekend at AMF All-Star Lanes with a scratch mixed doubles on Friday and then the scratch singles event for men, women and seniors on Saturday and Sunday. There is the potential for some very good payouts in all these events.
Justin Bui and Tyler Wright took the latest edition of the NOLA doubles at Creole Lanes in Houma. It’s part of the NOLA Bowling Scratch Sweeper Tour.
Looks like Brother Martin is in good form in the long-standing prep bowling club league in Kenner as Cody Schaffer and Hunter Dunn both shot 300 games this past week at AMF All-Star. For Schaffer, winner of the state match games and the Labor Day events at BR All-Star, shot a 775, while Dunn posted 759. Both will be seniors for Brother Martin when the LHSAA bowling season begins in early 2019.
Honor roll notes
Tyler Wright had the best score of our end of September-start of October period at Premier Lanes with an 804 which had a high game of 288 while Sarah Broussard had a 694 with a 267 to lead the ladies. Austin Bertrand at Circle, Kenny Winstead at All-Star had 300 games.
Joshua Green had a 616 with a 218 to lead the youth league, while Steve McIntyre had a 664 to lead the seniors.
Back with you on Oct. 23. Remember to get your teams together for city tourney. Until then good luck and good bowling.