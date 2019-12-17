Every time the Eagle offense breaks the huddle during this Saturday’s Red Stick Bowl, all the players will shout in unison, “Burnett!”
The gesture will be a dedication to the late legendary football coach Gary Burnett, who won five state championships during his stellar career.
The 18th Annual Red Stick Bowl will feature the top football talent in the Greater Baton Rouge Metropolitan area. The game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Zachary’s Bronco Stadium.
As Eagle coach Ron LeJeune leads his team into battle against the Patriots, Burnett will be in his mind and on his heart.
LeJeune, head coach at East Iberville, said he considered it an honor to have Burnett as an accomplished member of his staff. Burnett was instrumental in helping to organize the Red Stick Bowl for many years and LeJeune said he considered it a privilege to serve as head coach after Burnett passed away last summer at the age of 73.
“A lot of these kids didn’t know him, but all the coaches here know him and have a lot of respect for him and all he’s done,” LeJuene said. “He was an awesome defensive coordinator. He’d been coaching since 1974 and knew how to handle situations. How many coaches have five championship rings?”
Burnett was also on the staff with Dennis Lorio at Thibodaux back in 1991 when the school won a state title. Lorio, along with Barrett Murphy, is one of the key organizers of the Red Stick Bowl.
“He was just a great coach and a great human being,” Lorio said of Burnett. “When he was buried, he was buried in a Red Stick Bowl t-shirt. That’s how much he loved this game. He did a lot to make this event happen each year and he knew what kind of impact this game has on the kids who play and the men who coach.”
On the other sideline, Steven Thomas will lead the Patriots. Thomas, who is the defensive coordinator under head coach David Brewerton at Zachary, has been involved with the annual event in 2009 and 2013 as an assistant.
“It’s a lot different, a lot more responsibility, but it’s all about the kids and having a part in helping them develop,” Thomas said. “I like seeing their enthusiasm and watching them flying around and making plays.”
The Eagles and Patriots practiced in full gear on Tuesday afternoon at Woodlawn High School as temperatures dipped into the 30s. The practice field was muddy and sloppy, but Thomas said that didn’t have a negative impact on the players.
Thomas said he’s confident the fans will be treated to an entertaining game on Saturday as the competitive instincts of the athletes will emerge and be on full display.
“I told them that while some of them may go on and play at the next level, for a lot of them this will be the last time they’ll put on the pads as a high school player. I let them think about that for awhile,” he said. “They understand the situation. Right now they’re guaranteed to play one more game, so let’s go out and have fun…and you always want to win the last game you play.”