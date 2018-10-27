HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A late Southeastern Louisiana rally fell just short in a 28-25 loss to No. 22 Sam Houston State in Southland Conference action Saturday afternoon in Bowers Stadium.
Southeastern (3-6, 3-4 Southland) trailed 28-10 early in the fourth quarter, but scored two quick touchdowns to pull within three with just under three minutes left. However, the host Bearkats (5-3, 4-2) were able to secure a couple of first downs and run out the clock without the Lions having one more chance on offense.
The Lions finished with 453 total yards, but two missed opportunities were the difference in the game. Twice the Lions had first-and-goal chances, but came away with just three points on those two drives.
Southeastern quarterback Chason Virgil passed for 274 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 20-of-32 passing. CJ Turner led the Lions with six catches for 58 yards, while junior Juwan Petit-Frere hauled in his team-high fourth touchdown of the season.
Darren Johnson led SLU rushers with 15 carries for 79 yards, while Devonte Williams rushed for 56 yards and a score on 13 rushes.
SLU was led on defense by Xavier Lewis, who forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble to go with eight tackles and a sack. Tamarcus Russell and Tre’ Spann led the Lions with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. Shamar Busby recovered a fumble for Southeastern, while Ferlando Jordan intercepted his third pass of the year.
The Bearkats finished with 455 yards on the offense, as quarterback Ty Brock was good on 23-of-32 passes for 320 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brock’s top targets were Dee Bowens (eight catches, 155 yards, one touchdown) and Nathan Stewart (5-103). Kyran Jackson led the SHSU rushing attack with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 19 totes.