A year ago, Georgia coach Kirby Smart pledged that his team would “recover” from the disappointment of losing the day before in the Southeastern Conference championship game and finishing one spot out of the CFP top four and be “excited to be in the big-time environment” of the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
It didn’t happen.
Georgia played a dispirited game against Texas, losing 28-21 in a game that nowhere near what the final score indicated.
Now, the Bulldogs face the same challenge, and, it’s against another team from the Lone Star State — Baylor — for whom making the Sugar Bowl is a major step forward even though the Bears were only a victory away from the CFP on Saturday as well.
That’s the principal storyline for the 86th edition of the Sugar Bowl which will be played on Jan. 1 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“I know we’ve got a lot of players who want to get a bad taste out of their mouths from last year,” said Smart, whose team was dominated by LSU, 37-10 on Saturday. “The bottom line, it’s your job to go play in a football game and look on it as a great opportunity.
“There are a lot of teams around the country that would be dying to play in a game like this. We’re going to take the ones who want to play well and be Sugar Bowl champs.”
It’s the 11th Sugar Bowl appearance for Georgia (11-2), behind only Alabama (16) and LSU (13). The Bulldogs are 4-6 in those games.
Baylor which finished seventh in the final CFP rankings, is making only its second Sugar Bowl. The Bears won the 1957 game, upsetting No. 2 Tennessee, 13-7.
The Bears, just two years removed from a 1-11 season, lost in overtime to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, 30-23. Winning would have put the Bears in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU in the CFP semifinals.
But Baylor coach Matt Rhule said Sunday that his team was capable of putting that disappointment behind them.
“We’re a program that believes in competition and believes in being grateful for every opportunity you have,” he said. “We were picked sixth in our league, so while we were an overtime away from the playoffs, that’s not really how we think.
“We’re unbelievably excited to go out and play together as a team one more time. Factor in coming to New Orleans and play in the Sugar Bowl against a team like Georgia with a chance to finish the year as a Top 10 team. From where we were two years ago form where we are now, I know our guys are going to play our best game and give our best effort.”
Georgia vs. Baylor marks the first non-playoff Sugar Bowl pairing Top 10 teams since the 2011 game between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 8 Arkansas.
“When we entered into the agreement with the SEC and the Big 12 these were the kind of games we anticipated,” Sugar Bowl chief executive officer Jeff Hundley said. “And on top of that, we feel like we got the best of both words.
“There’s a team that has a long history with the Sugar Bowl and one that hasn’t been here in 63 years. These schools don’t look at the Sugar Bowl as a consolation prize, but instead something to be proud of.”
Smart endorsed that attitude. After last year’s game he had every staff member submit notes on what went wrong and how better to approach such a situation again.
“We’ve got some ideas,” he said. “Last year, for some of our kids it was the most important game of the season, but for others it wasn’t.
“We’re going to take the guys who are engaged and excited about playing. That matters a whole lot more than how good they are.”
The Bulldogs already have some issues.
A thin wide receiver corps was diminished even more Saturday when Dominick Blaylock, the team’s second leading receiver, was lost for the season with a knee injury.
Also, at least two draft eligible players, tailback D’Andre Smith and left tackle Andrew Thomas, are non-committal about skipping the bowl as All-SEC cornerback D’Andre Baker did last year. Several other players missed the Sugar Bowl with what had been deemed minor injuries.
Additionally, assistant head coach and offensive line coach Sam Pittman is reported to be the front runner for the head coaching job at Arkansas.
Last year, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker left the team early when he was named head coach at Colorado.
“We’ve got a fluid situation,” Smart said of Smith’s and Thomas’ status. “We help them get the information they need.
“We don’t know how Sam’s situation will play out either right now. I’m more concerned with final exams, getting on the road recruiting and then coming home to get ready for Baylor.”
The teams will be arriving in New Orleans on Dec. 27.