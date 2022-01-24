It appears Southern University has a freshman bowling star in the making and that was proven in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Roundup recently in Dallas.
Jailyn Rogers from Jackson, Mississippi sits atop the conference in total pins and average. Rogers' 14-game average of 181.57, not only puts her in position to win Freshman of the Year but also Bowler of the Year in the SWAC. She is currently 11 pins or 0.78 in average, ahead of Leanna Martinez of Texas Southern for BOY and has a four-pin advantage in average for FOY after the West Roundup.
Prairie View went through the 14-match event with an 11-3 record. Southern also had a good tournament finishing 7-7.
All this will continue Feb. 4-6 at the SWAC East Roundup in D’Iberville, Mississippi.
Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 protocols in other programs, Southern was forced to cancel the Southern Queens event this past weekend in what would have been the return of NCAA tournament college bowling to Baton Rouge.
Besides Rogers, there are some other local names that are very familiar contributing to coach Barry Doyle’s squad including junior Alanna Coward from Central and Hannah Grather a freshman from East Ascension.
High school bowling
The schedule has been a little herky-jerky in Baton Rouge but three of the four boys/coed divisions have unbeaten teams that are setting the course early this season.
In Division I, Dutchtown (3-0) and Lutcher (1-0) are the undefeated entering Monday’s play with Denham Springs off to a 4-0 start and Central at 1-0 in Division II. Perennial power Catholic of Baton Rouge is 3-0 in Division III.
Preston West of Dutchtown is off to a great start, averaging 241 through nine games. When you check the honor roll, Ian Widdick’s 801 in the adult leagues is very nice, but look in the U18 scores and there is West with the best score of all, 300 and an 816.
In early girls play in Baton Rouge, Dutchtown is 4-0 and St. Amant 1-0 in Division I and Denham Springs, the former four-time state champs, is off to a 3-0 start in Division II.
The matches continue at both All-Star and Premier Lanes on Monday through Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
City Youth Championships
The many divisions are available with complete standings on the Greater Baton Rouge bowling Facebook pages, but we did want to salute the all-events winners in the various divisions.
In the overall handicap all-events Grant Pendergraft won the boys’ nine-gamer with 2,332, while Austen Kirby was second at 2,307. Rhylee Mumphrey took the girls’ handicap with 2,315 with Brianna Macaluso second at 2,273.
The scratch was by age groups. U12 boys: Ali Guerin, 1,331; U12 girls: Mumphrey 1,223; U15 boys: Kane Miller, 1,771; U15 girls: Sydney Lee 1,612; U18: Preston West 2,177 (241.89 average); Cadence Cagnolatti 1,770.
Congrats to all the winners and glad to see this event continue again.
Many of the top bowlers in the state will be at All-Star Lanes this weekend for the 26th Grand Prix Scholarship event. Qualifying in the U15 and U18 divisions are set for Saturday with finals Sunday starting at 9 a.m. The U12 and U10 divisions qualify at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with finals to follow. The U15 and U18 finals are a double elimination bracket and that always has a few exciting highlights.
Juneau Memorial
The Jon Juneau Memorial Scratch Masters is also coming up on Feb. 4-6 and for the second straight year will be held at Tangi Lanes in Hammond. Ildemaro Ruiz is the defending champion. A 3:30 p.m. sweeper is set for 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 with qualifying on Feb. 5 at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 16-player finals are set for Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. There have been so many great winners in this event in its first 21 years.
Back with more on Feb. 8. Until then, good luck and good bowling.