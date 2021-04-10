AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Thomas improved his finish in each of his past four Masters appearances, going from 39th to 22nd to 17th to 12th to fourth in 2020.

He’ll have to work hard to do better than fourth Sunday, basically because of one botched hole.

Thomas drove well right into the trees on the par-5 13th. He punched out into the fairway, but hit his 80-yard wedge shot fat into Rae’s Creek fronting the green. A CBS camera caught the ball tumbling downstream.

Thomas then skulled his fifth shot well past the hole and three-putted for a triple-bogey 8 on the hole that has played third-easiest this week at Augusta National Golf Club.

“I just chunked it,” Thomas said of his third shot. “Then I kind of boned the chip shot.”

His 3 over 75 left him in at 1 under 215 in a tie for 13th, 10 strokes back of leader Hideki Matsuyama.

“I don't really have much of a choice,” Thomas said. “I just have to forget about it and try to do something historic tomorrow.”

Tickets to paradise

After the NFL gave front-line health care workers in Florida’s Tampa Bay area free tickets to the Super Bowl in February, the Super Bowl of golf tournaments followed suit. Front-line health care workers from the Augusta area were given free tickets to this year’s Masters.

“It’s like a whole 360-degree turn,” ICU nurse tech Andrea Dunham told WJBF, the local ABC affiliate. “It’s like you remember everything that you went through emotionally. And then it’s like, ‘Oh, this is like, something good.’ ”

ICU nurse Med Weddle described her visit to the Masters as: “A Disney World experience for grown-ups.”

Though no figures have been given by Augusta National, tickets have been sharply limited for this year’s Masters after allowing no fans in 2020 because of the pandemic. Club chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday he is hopeful the Masters will be able to return to full capacity in 2022.

Speaking of 13 …

The 13th hole is one of the most beautiful and photographed holes in the world, with Rae’s Creek running its length and a hillside covered with 1,500 azaleas.

Don’t expect Patrick Reed to be among its admirers. Not this week, at least.

The 2018 Masters champion hooked his drive there Friday across the creek and into the azaleas. A fruitless 5-minute search left him with a lost ball, forcing him to return to the tee box. He made a 7.

“My wife (Justine) always says how pretty the azaleas are,” Reed said. “Well, I don’t really find them that pretty this year because I keep on being in them on that hole. (Friday) I started the hole with a pure white shirt and afterwards I had purple and pink and every other color on it. Looked like I had a tie-dyed shirt on because I was having to dig trying to find my golf ball.”

Reed got a little revenge on 13 Saturday, finding the fairway and making a birdie. He shot 70 and is tied with Thomas at 1 under.

Weather watch

The storm front that pounded Louisiana overnight Saturday arrived in Augusta on Saturday afternoon, producing a 1 hour, 18 minute weather delay.

There was more chance of rain overnight, but conditions were expected to clear Sunday on the strength of a cold front. Gusty winds blowing 10-25 mph were expected Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s.

6-1-6

Corey Conners popped in a hole-in-one on the 180-yard, par-3 sixth hole Saturday morning.

It’s the sixth ace ever at No. 6 and the first since 2013.

Tommy Fleetwood also aced the 16th hole Thursday.

The last word

“Oh, that’s so far into Narnia.”

— Bryson DeChambeau after driving well right into the trees on 13. He managed to get on the green in two and make birdie.