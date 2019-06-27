I feel that today’s quarterfinal between the USA and France will be when the World Cup finally begins. Reigning champions against inspired hosts. However, the Americans will have to improve on their last performance, otherwise for them it will also be the day the tournament ends.
The group stage was lackluster, the first knockout round uninspiring, and the closest we came to an upset was Spain’s narrow 2-1 defeat to the States.
In British betting shops, the U.S. was 10-to-1 to beat the Spanish, ridiculous odds in a two-horse race. But the disciplined Spaniards rose to the occasion as the USA was finally tested in their fourth game of the competition.
The path to date is exactly what you would have devised if tasked with compiling a progressively more difficult schedule for the Americans. A blowout over Thailand, a stroll versus Chile, a comfortable win against already-qualified Sweden, a hard-fought victory over Spain.
But fans may be worried heading into tonight’s showdown in the Parc des Princes in Paris after a disappointing display last time out. The States has reached the semifinals or better at every World Cup in history, while the Spanish were playing a knockout match for the first time ever.
Offensively, the U.S. did not score from open play and had to rely on two contentious penalty kicks to squeeze home. The Americans lacked a cutting edge and failed to create clear-cut chances, registering just two shots on target.
Defensively, meanwhile, they conceded for the first time in 648 minutes, and their back line looked shaky and vulnerable. The USA has only lost once since 2017 — but that defeat came five months ago to the French.
As we predicted, it is the Europeans who have dominated the tournament, and the States is the only country from outside the continent left in the final eight. Asia and North America, the usual big hitters of the women’s game, have been overtaken by the emerging teams from the old soccer world.
Eight European nations made the last 16, and each faced a team from outside the region. The Spanish were the only country who failed to progress. The quarterfinal lineup reads like it would in the men’s competition, with traditional powerhouses such as Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and France all there.
Not that you would know it here in Europe, where interest in the World Cup is minimal compared to the fervor surrounding men’s international tournaments. I have been to four places in the past three weeks, and awareness has ranged from indifference to non-existence.
I was in Ireland when the tournament kicked off, but I did not see a single sign that it was starting a few hundred miles away.
It was the same in Northern Ireland. We tried to find somewhere to follow the USA-Chile contest, but all the pubs were showing local golfer Rory McIlroy, and we had to go to my family home to watch it.
The World Cup is taking place in France, but in Reims — a host city! — bars refused to switch the channel away from French Open tennis. We were there for four days before we stumbled across the official fan zone, hidden away in a town center courtyard.
Now I’m in Amsterdam, and we wanted to watch the Netherlands' second-round game against Japan. The Dutch are the European Champions, but I could not find a bar showing it. A TV commercial highlighting a women's player toy giveaway is the only evidence that their nation is two matches away from the World Cup final.
Back to today’s showdown in Paris. The U.S. remains the favorite to win back-to-back titles, and I believe it has more talent and experience than the French. But I worry that the paucity of recent high-pressure matches and talented opponents may breed sloppiness and could lead to potentially disastrous personal errors.
The hosts will be fired up and roared on by a passionate Gallic support. They will harry and pressurize the Americans, look to disrupt their rhythm, and aim to capitalize on any mistakes.
I think the USA will edge France, perhaps after extra time. But it will be close.