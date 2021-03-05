Jonathan Dziuba's philosophy is simple — running is essential.
In a year where personal health moved to front and center for many with the world spending long swaths of time confined indoors, the simple act of getting out and running can feel necessary to physical and psychological wellbeing.
So even though the 2021 Louisiana Marathon may look unlike any other in its history, this weekend’s race could be considered its most important.
“Running is essential,” Dziuba declared in his opening letter to the race guide. “I’ve been saying this to myself and we’ve been repeating this in our office throughout this pandemic and subsequent lockdown. I’ve seen more people walking, running, cycling and just being outdoors this past year than I can remember. The physical benefits may be obvious, but the benefits to our mental health may be greater.”
The annual 5K race will be held Saturday with corrals opening at 7:30 a.m. by the Louisiana State Museum in Baton Rouge with the race beginning at 8 a.m. The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Kids Marathon begins at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday’s main event opens corrals at 6:30 a.m. with the marathon and half-marathon starting at 7 a.m.
This year’s race was never a sure thing. Originally scheduled for its annual date in January, organizers opted to postpone until a time when the pandemic was more under control and vaccines were being distributed. At the time, the fear was that another local spike in COVID-19 cases could put a strain on medical and safety resources.
The move also gave more time for organizers to plan for the safety protocols necessary to hold the event even in its later date.
The primary change is the starting configuration that will keep runners six feet apart through the use of nine corrals in order to stagger starting times. In a normal year, there is one corral with all runners. This new system will be in place for both the 5K on Saturday and the marathon on Sunday.
Organizers are also asking all participants to wear masks before and immediately after the race. They will also increasing table space for aid stations to avoid unnecessary clusters. Unlike past years, spectators will not be allowed at the event venue.
“While this year’s race will look different,” Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote, “I know it is still going to be a fun, exciting weekend for all involved.
“I’m looking forward to next year when we can once again celebrate together at the finish line in true Louisiana style.”