Hole of the day
No. 13: Azalea
Par 5, 510 yards
Friday’s average: 5.019
Rank: 13
Eagles: 0
Birdies: 17
Pars: 23
Bogeys: 8
Double bogeys or worse: 4
How it played: No. 13 has been the subject of much debate in recent years. It’s considered to be too easy, even for Augusta National’s gettable par 5s. And there is annual speculation that the hole will be lengthened after the club bought land in 2017 behind the tee from Augusta Country Club. But Saturday, 13 more than held its own. In windy, cold conditions, 13 bared rare teeth, playing over par for the first time in any round since the fourth round in 2008 (5.044 stroke average).