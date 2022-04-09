Masters Golf

Kevin Na reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 13th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

 AP PHOTO BY DAVID J. PHILLIP

Hole of the day

No. 13: Azalea

Par 5, 510 yards

Friday’s average: 5.019

Rank: 13

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 17

Pars: 23

Bogeys: 8

Double bogeys or worse: 4

How it played: No. 13 has been the subject of much debate in recent years. It’s considered to be too easy, even for Augusta National’s gettable par 5s. And there is annual speculation that the hole will be lengthened after the club bought land in 2017 behind the tee from Augusta Country Club. But Saturday, 13 more than held its own. In windy, cold conditions, 13 bared rare teeth, playing over par for the first time in any round since the fourth round in 2008 (5.044 stroke average).

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter