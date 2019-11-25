From staff reports
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — UL basketball coach Bob Marlin said volumes with four words here Monday afternoon.
“That’s more like it,” the Ragin’ Cajuns coach said minutes after his team rolled to an easy 81-62 win over Detroit Mercy in its first of two on-site games in the MGM Resorts Main Event tournament.
The Cajuns (4-2), rebounding from a disappointing 69-61 overtime loss to Wyoming in Laramie on Thursday night, didn’t score in the game’s first four minutes before shedding any lingering effects and outscoring the Titans 34-16 over the next 15 minutes. UL led 34-24 at halftime and Detroit Mercy (1-4) never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“That’s a good score for us,” Marlin said. “That was a pretty good defensive effort against a team that can really shoot it. And on offense, we moved the ball, attacked the zone and had a lot of guys make shots.”
Detroit Mercy had hit 15 three-pointers Sunday in an 86-74 win over UC Irvine — the Cajuns’ Tuesday opponent in the tournament — but hit only one of 14 3-point attempts in the first half. Titan sophomore guard Antoine Davis, who broke Stephen Curry’s NCAA freshman season record for 3-pointers last year, was only 1-of-7 outside the arc in the first half.
Davis finished with 30 points, but UL’s defense held him to 7- of-20 shooting and 4-of-13 from 3-point range, and he was the only double-figure scorer for the Titans. Davis also committed six turnovers, and the entire Detroit Mercy team had only five assists in the game while making 17 field goals.
The Cajuns, meanwhile, had four players in double figures led by Jalen Johnson who had 18 points despite an uncharacteristic 0-for-8 mark behind the arc. Cedric Russell had 16 points including four 3-pointers, while Tirus Smith and Mylik Wilson came off the bench for 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Dou Gueye added nine to go with 11 rebounds, five of them on the offensive end that drew Marlin’s attention.
“Tirus really helped us off the bench in the first half,” he said, “and Dou settled down in the second half and was much more aggressive at the basket. He was able to rebound the ball and score some. We were in foul trouble and guys like Kobe Julien (five points in 17 minutes) had to sit a lot in the first half, but guys stepped up off the bench.”
In all, UL had a big 40-28 rebound advantage and outscored the Titans 40-14 in the paint, while also taking a huge 28-4 advantage in points off turnovers. Marlin also pointed out that Detroit Mercy did not have a second-chance point in the game, either off offensive rebounds or off live-ball turnovers, and credited sophomore guard Trajan Wesley for part of that.
Wesley, getting his second start and first since the opener when he had to leave with an ankle injury, had six points, six assists, five defensive rebounds and zero turnovers.
“He filled up the stat sheet for us,” Marlin said of the 5-foot-9 point guard. “He had Davis for a good bit of the time, so he had a nice game.”
The Cajuns shot 51.4 percent after halftime including six 3-pointers, and after a wretched 13-of-28 free throw night at Wyoming, UL hit eight of its first nine on the way to a 10-of-16 mark from the line.
UC Irvine, an NIT Final Four team last season and a preseason pick to finish in the top two in the Big West Conference, has lost three in a row after opening 3-1. The Anteaters lost 59-58 to TCU — the team that handed UL its other loss this season — in Fort Worth on Thursday.