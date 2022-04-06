Jon Rahm (Spain)
Age: 27 Odds: 10/1
World ranking: 2
FedEx Cup ranking: 17
Masters entered; best finish: 5; 4th, 2018
Off the tee: No victories in 2022 but a second, a third and two other top-10s. Seems destined to be the next Spaniard with a green jacket.
Scottie Scheffler (USA)
Age: 25 Odds: 18/1
World ranking: 1
FedEx Cup ranking: 1
Masters entered; best finish: 2; T18th, 2021
Off the tee: The hottest golfer on the planet (three wins in past five starts) and two top-20 finishes in the Masters. What’s not to like?
Jordan Spieth (USA)
Age: 28 Odds: 22/1
World ranking: 18
FedEx Cup ranking: 45
Masters entered; best finish: 8; 1st, 2015
Off the tee: Always in contention at Augusta (five top-3 finishes), but hasn’t played well in 2022 with just one top-10 finish.
Sam Burns (USA)
Age: 25 Odds: 35/1
World ranking: 11
FedEx Cup ranking: 2
Masters entered; best finish: First appearance
Off the tee: Has the tools and temperament to be a major champion, but only two Masters rookies have ever won (Gene Sarazen, 1935; Fuzzy Zoeller, 1979).
Tiger Woods (USA)
Age: 46 Odds: 40/1
World ranking: 973
FedEx Cup ranking: N/A
Masters entered; best finish: 23; 1st (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)
Off the tee: He hasn’t played in 2022. He nearly lost his leg in a car accident 15 months ago. But we’re talking players to watch. Everyone is watching.
Others to watch: Justin Thomas (USA) 12/1, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 20/1, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 35/1, Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 40/1
Source: Caesars/William Hill