LSU is offering a new option for buying football tickets, formerly one of the hottest commodities in Louisiana before high definition TV's and other changes shook up the ticket marketplace.

The offer, called the flex pass, allows buyers to spend $360 for seven vouchers that can be redeemed for any of the seven regular season games in Tiger Stadium.

Seat locations vary, and only two vouchers can be used for the season's highest profile games -- Georgia on Oct. 13 and Alabama on Nov. 3.

Tickets are delivered digitally to iPhone or Android mobile devices.

"It is brand new to the public," said Associate Athletic Director Brian Broussard, who oversees ticket sales.

LSU proposes these football ticket prices, new season ticket option for Skyline Club

The package mirrors what other college and professional football teams are doing to get fans away from their 65-inch HD TV's, and into the stadium.

But it is also another sign that football tickets are more available for LSU homes games than they used to be, even with one of the nation's most fervent college fan base.

Gobs of tickets are available for all LSU home games on StubHub, and start at $6 per ticket for the Southeastern Louisiana University, Louisiana Tech and Rice University contests.

Season ticket sales, about 70,000, remain tops in the Southeastern Conference.

But that total is down from years past, and fans can still buy season tickets less than a month before the season starts.

In addition, the drop in renewals and other changes meant fans had more options to upgrade their seating location than in past years.

LSU faculty and staff used to have to have their names drawn from a lottery to buy discounted football tickets.

Now they can buy freely buy those tickets, and get a refund on the extra charge --called the Tradition Fund -- that other fans pay.

Earlier this year LSU officials announced that Tradition Fund fees would remain the same for the 2018 season, and be trimmed for some seats that are hard to sell.

The school is also lowering the price of some stadium parking passes.

The price reductions come amid a wide range of complaints, from modest success on the field in recent years to traffic problems on game day.

Broussard said the school has taken steps to address some of the gripes, including improved stadium concessions and remodeled bathrooms.

LSU is forecast to finish near the bottom of the SEC West amid a rugged schedule, NFL defections and questions about quarterback play.

Away game tickets are another issue.

LSU has returned about 2,500 tickets for the Auburn matchup, an early season showdown and one of biggest away games of the year.

"We definitely did return some to Auburn," Broussard said.

"That is a nationwide thing that everyone is trying to keep their eyes on," he said.

"Visiting teams are not taking as many tickets," Broussard said.

"We are guilty of that as well," he added. "We are still trying to identify what those reasons are."

Broussard said LSU has sold about 12,000 tickets for the season opener against the University of Miami in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 2.

He said a "few thousand" are available, and mostly in less desirable seating areas.

Broussard said the new flex passes are aimed at fans who live outside Baton Rouge and cannot attend every game.

Buyers can also purchase additional vouchers for $40 each.

The offer is being piloted for the 2018 season and, if successful, will be expanded in the future.

Fans can buy a four-game package which allows them to purchase tickets for the Georgia or Alabama games, Ole Miss or Mississippi State game as well as Southeastern, Louisiana Tech and Rice.

Also, in honor of LSU playing its 125th football season, they can buy tickets for the Ole Miss or Mississippi State games and get a $25 discount on individual game prices for the Southeastern, Louisiana Tech and Rice games.

Broussard said challenges faced by LSU are similar to those at the University of Alabama and Notre Dame, where football tickets are also available.

