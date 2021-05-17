The Senior All-Star Bowling Association’s long-awaited return to Baton Rouge proved to be a success over the weekend with some 38 three-man teams competing in the 60/50/Guest event.
One thing can be said of SASBA that the formats are always interesting and varied and when you throw in guest that makes it even more entertaining.
The trio of Bill Hicks, Darryl Dempsey and guesting for the team Justin Veitch of Kenner took home the top prize from the two-day event. Jim Stephens, Dimitri Cruz and Stoney Burke teams to finish second.
SASBA returns to Louisiana in August for another 60/50/Guest trio event in Shreveport.
Adult-Youth
It was several years ago when All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge hosted the proprietors national Parent-Youth event. Unfortunately, the event is no longer held, but the state bowling proprietor’s association has done a wonderful job continuing a state event which they held recently at All-Star. This year’s event paid out $3,000 in scholarship money.
All-Star’s Sam and Rob Livingston combined to win the U12 division of the event with a 1,957 total for $375 in scholarship money. A $500 scholarship check went to the U15 division winner from Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette — Aiden Stewart and Mike Martin — with a 1,941 four-game handicap total. That was just two pins higher than Joshua Rayner and Justin Lynd of Acadiana and Premier Lanes’ Sydney and Noell Lee at 1,939. Both teams earned a $200 scholarship.
In the U18 division, Ben and David Broussard took the top division from Acadiana for a top prize of $600 in scholarship with a 2,121. All-Star’s Tommy Brock and Tommy Ngo finished second at 2,085 for $250.
The event returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020, drawing 119 teams and there were lots of highlights from adults and youth bowlers. All-Star youth bowler Cade Fletcher shot his first 300 game, while others came from Paul Brown of All-Star and Acadiana’s Mike Martin. John Amedee picked up two Big 4 splits in competition (4-6-7-10).
Again, congrats to the winners and the state proprietors for keeping this event rolling.
PBA
We just haven’t had a chance to talk about the pro tour this year, but it ended with a bang with the PBA playoffs Sunday. Kyle Troup won the $100,000 top prize, the WWE belt (which has become quite a thing over the last two years) and all this despite his opponent in the final, Sam Cooley shooting a 300 game in the first to three wins battle.
Again, through the pandemic and without fans, the PBA and FOX Sports has done an amazing job keeping the sport going and offering outrageous prize money with new sponsors signing on for the tour. Troup with his win has now won a single season record $469,200 in 2021.
By the way, another great job by both Rob Stone and Dave Ryan on the call throughout this season. Stone is away more than some would like (and some are happy when he is away) but the ability to have Dave Ryan there when needed gives the network two knowledgeable and entertaining broadcasters.
Speaking of bowling to watch, while it is a shame there is no over-the-air TV, the finals of the PWBA’s Queens tournament will be streamed at 7 p.m. on BOWL TV Tuesday night.
Then the PBA returns on June 15, 16, 19 and 20 with the 2021 King of the Lanes edition on FS1, and on June 26-27, the PBA Tour finals will be on CBS Sports Network.
Honor Roll
Please check out the Honor Roll this week. As you can see there are 300 games all over the place and some really great scores. I hope you will check in June 1 for a column I have been promising on high school bowling. Until then, good luck and good bowling.