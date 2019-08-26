Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo is excited about the family atmosphere his team has apparently bought into. But when it comes to penalties, he’s putting his foot down.
Scelfo wants the Lions to lose the self-destructive tendencies from last year by cutting down on penalties, especially pre-snap violations. He’s hoping better depth will improve the performance in this area.
“It’s fatigue; sometimes you make mistakes when you’re tired, mentally soft,” Scelfo said. “We weren’t a mentally tough team last year. Pre-snap penalties, unforced errors show lack of mental toughness. I don’t care how tired you are, you don’t have to jump offsides. It has nothing to do with talent. That’s focus, a mental block. We’ve gotten past that.”
The Lions led the conference in penalties (10.3) and penalty yardage (90.2) per game. The Lions were flagged 113 times for 992 yards.
“Are we going to have some? Sure,” Scelfo said. “I don’t want them at the rate we had them last year. We’ve created more depth. You’ll see guys leave the field when things like that take place. We’ll get them out, get somebody else in there. I’d rather have a guy who wants to do it than the guy who is maybe more talented but keeps making the same mistakes. Players know that.”
Newcomers
The Lions added three late transfers to the roster in August, safeties Patrick Johnson of Wisconsin and Derek Turner of Louisiana Tech, and offensive lineman Wyatt Richthofen of Southern Miss.
Johnson, 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, is a Washington D.C. native and has two seasons of eligibility. Turner, a redshirt freshman, and Richtofen, a junior, are from Louisiana.
Turner (5-11, 190) played quarterback at West Feliciana High School, guiding the Saints to a state championship. Richthofen (6-4, 310) prepped at Catholic-New Iberia.
Backsliding
Scelfo is hoping the team’s leading receiver from last year, Juwan Petit-Frere, can make his way back after falling behind at his position in the offseason. Petit-Frere led the Lions with 49 catches for 796 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 and is an All-Southland Conference kickoff returner.
But Petit-Frere, a senior, is listed as a backup to junior Javon Conner at the Y receiver spot.
“He struggled in camp a little bit,” Scelfo said. “He’s got to play harder, longer. He’s got the ability. His skill set is there, but mentally he’s got to approach it that we’re playing a team game and go all in for the entire team.”
Petit-Frere is still listed as the top kickoff returner. He averaged 26.2 yards per return last season, including an 81-yarder. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as a junior.
Familiar faces
Sophomore wide receiver C.J. Turner and senior defensive back Xavier Lewis have a history. Both played high school football at East St. John and have been through numerous practice battles. Turner said he’s happy to be again on the same team.
“Every day it’s a battle,” Turner said with a smile. “He’s physical, he can cover well, he can tackle good and he’s going to talk a lot of smack. He’s a great guy and I love him. It would be tough going against him in a real game.”