Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo likes the way his team fought back from a big deficit last week. He’s hoping it shows Saturday it can bounce back from a loss.
The No. 23/25 Lions have a chance to break a tie for third place in the Southland Conference standings going into an open date when they play host to Incarnate Word at 4 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
SLU (3-2, 2-1) is tied with the Cardinals (3-2, 2-1) in league play behind Sam Houston State and Nicholls State. Had the Lions been able to hold either of two fourth-quarter leads last week against McNeese State, they’d be in the upper tier. Even with the loss Scelfo thinks last week's game showed signs his team is headed in the right direction.
“I like the mental makeup of our team,” he said. “We fought back and took lead in the fourth quarter. That tells you we got some things going right. The mistakes are glaring. The turnovers, the false starts. We control that. They feel that. We’ve got a lot of confidence right now. We’re on the right path.”
In that path is an Incarnate Word team led by sophomore quarterback Jonathan Copeland, who came into his own against the Lions last year in a 52-34 SLU loss. He threw for 411 yards and three touchdowns, taking over the quarterback job full time.
Copeland led the conference in total offense last year with 306.1 yards per game but is well behind that pace in 2019 with 266.4. The key to stopping the Cardinals still is containing Copeland, whose scrambling and ability to throw on the run makes him dangerous.
“Everything goes through the quarterback,” Scelfo said. The quarterback is such a weapon. Once he gets out and takes off he can make stuff happen. You’ve got to keep him in the pocket and tackle him.
“Even when you get your arms around him, he squirts out. When that happens, all hell breaks loose. He did it against us last year as a freshman. We had him hemmed up in the pocket and he got out, made a couple of long throws, one for a touchdown.
Copeland threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns last week while completing 33 of 44 passes against Houston Baptist. UIW finished second to Nicholls in conference play with a 6-2 record.
Even with Copeland’s ability, the Cardinals are primarily a running team, led by Kevin Brown and Ameer King, who have rushed for 592 yards and two TDs combined. Kam Williams leads UIW with 32 catches for 495 yards and four touchdowns.
Scelfo said he’s hoping for the return of inside linebacker Mike Mason, who rolled his ankle Thursday before the McNeese game and did not make the trip. McNeese rushed for 225 yards.
The Cardinals have been less successful defensively, ranking No. 10 of 11 allowing 483.6 yards per game and last in pass defense allowing 336.2.
SLU will attack again behind quarterback Chason Virgil, who had his fourth straight 300-yard passing day against McNeese. He’s No. 2 in the conference behind Houston Baptist quarterback Bailey Zappe at 289 yards per game. Despite the yardage allowed, UIW leads the league with seven interceptions.
Wide receiver C.J. Turner caught nine passes for 85 yards and a touchdown while tight end Bransoen Schwebel caught eight for 94. Both had a touchdown., Scelfo is hoping for better play from an offensive line and a running game which produced only 61 yards.
“There ain’t no other way to put it, we’ve got to win this game in front of hopefully a big crowd,” Schwebel said. “We can’t wait to get back out there. We’ll see Saturday the adjustments we made and how we look.”
Said Scelfo: “Every game is critical. We’re coming off a loss and coming back home. It’s important going into the open date. We’re at home. We’ve got to hold serve. In this conference, you’ve got to make people pay for getting on the road.”