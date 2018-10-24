Coming out of spring practice, Southeastern Louisiana inside linebacker Tamarcus Russell was in danger of losing his job.
Some after-hours time viewing video and studying the playbook flipped the script.
Russell has emerged as the Lions' leading tackler and defensive leader in their first season under Frank Scelfo. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior from Dadeville, Alabama, via Fresno City College, leads the Southland Conference in tackles with 84.
He admittedly didn’t have his best game last Saturday, even while piling up 14 tackles in a 48-27 loss to Abilene Christian. But Russell has been a bright spot and a mainstay for Southeastern (3-5, 3-3) going into its game against Sam Houston State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Russell is one of the many Lions who had limited playing experience but entered the season with a lot to learn. He saw action in 11 games and had 11 tackles as a reserve. When Scelfo took over and hired Louie Cioffi as defensive coordinator, there were changes aplenty and Russell struggled to adjust.
“I watched my spring tape and I could see I didn’t know my plays,” said Russell, who leads the team with eight tackles for loss. “In the summer, I dived into the playbook. Now I know it like the back of my hand. Put in an extra hour every day watching film on top of our summer workout and my academic classes. I knew it was my senior year, so I was going not do everything it took to get it down.”
Scelfo hardly recognized the player who showed up for preseason camp from the one he sat down with for a heart-to-heart after the spring game.
“He really had a poor spring, very disappointing,” Scelfo said. “In exit meetings I told him that, I thought he could be a much better player based on his athletic ability. He wasn’t picking up the defense and wasn’t able to play fast.
“When he showed up for fall camp, he showed up not only as a leader on the field but teaching the other guys how to watch film and other things. His race to maturity took place this summer.”
Russell broke from the gate in a sprint. He had a school-record 20 tackles, 10 solo stops, in the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe and earned Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Since then, he has shown he’s learned a lot about playing his position.
“He means a lot to our defense,” defensive tackle Imani Mitchell said. “He’s very communicative. He keeps us going. We feed off the energy he gives to the rest of the defense and the team.”
Russell said one of his best games was against Central Arkansas — even though he was ejected for targeting in the second quarter. He had eight tackles and still led the team despite missing more than half the game, and he graded out at 100 percent.
His worst was his most recent. Scelfo castigated the Lions from top to bottom after last Saturday’s loss. He didn’t spare Russell, whom he said was a step slow all night. Russell knew it without being told.
“I’ll think about that one for a long time; it will never leave me,” he said. “I felt I played my worst game.
“It’s never enough even when I have a good game. I am always trying to go the extra step. I’ll never be satisfied.”