A year and two weeks shy of his 60th birthday, Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo put at least a temporary end to his days as an assistant.
Hired in January a week before signing day, his first college head coaching job began as a shakedown cruise. Since then it’s flowered into a full-blown love affair.
Season Two for the Lions under the former Tulane assistant, whose journey has included stints in high school, college and the NFL, is thus far marked by an internal turnaround of which Scelfo speaks with great affection.
Whether it makes a difference for the Lions who were inconsistent in going 4-7 last year will start to become apparent at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, when they open the season against No. 6 Jacksonville State at Strawberry Stadium.
If Scelfo’s offense, defense and special teams work as well as he says his team-building efforts have, the Lions could be the state’s surprise college team. It’s come a long way in areas that don’t show up on the scoreboard or stat sheet.
“I’ve fallen in love with this team, with the culture the ways the guys are getting along and things we’re doing now,” Scelfo said at Saturday’s media day address.
“The camaraderie began to develop after the last game last year against Nicholls. It left a bad taste in our mouths. We came back with our eyes wide open where we wanted to go, not just for the season but the long haul. Our leadership began emerging. This team is built from the locker room out. The players own the football team. What you will see on the field is the time they’ve put in.”
The Lions had good moments last year, like when they won three of four early in the season, or when shut down conference leader McNeese State for a 23-6 victory. The problem was they followed their best win with their worst loss, a 44-0 wipeout at Nicholls State in the finale.
Scelfo’s offseason mission after getting an eyeful of who could do what was to allow attrition to take care of those players not willing to get on board and coax the rest into buying in to the new way. There was a lot of the latter and enough of the former to get the program re-purposed.
Players shake their heads at the difference they see in the locker room and the way they feel about each other compared to a year ago.
“I can’t speak for the other players, but I trust and love every one of these guys,” said senior All-Southland Conference linebacker Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund. “I’ll lay everything on the line for them physically, mentally and emotionally. They’re my family. I don’t have any family here to watch my games. I consider these guys my brothers.
“Last year was a big change for everybody, a big gray area. Players weren’t sure whether to buy in or buy out. We’re in a good place now.”
Wide receiver Austin Mitchell is happy because football “feels like it did in high school again” and unity is important not only to the coaches but the players. Fellow wide receiver C.J. Turner said everyone is on board
“You can feel the love and trust in there,” Turner. “We don’t have to get on each other every day. We all know what we have to do. We’re all playing for each other. If we have one goal, one vision, we know we’re going to achieve that.”
Scelfo’s optimism isn’t unwarranted. The Lions have plenty of experienced players back in key positions who will benefit from a full year in Scelfo’s system. Quarterback Chason Virgil is a good place to start.
Virgil led the conference in passing yards (3,034) and had streaks of success that hinted at his potential. But injuries, an inconsistent offensive line and the lack of a running game allowed opposing teams to pressure and rattle him. Turnovers and sacks mounted and production faded down the stretch when the Lions lost three of their last four games.
Improvement is almost a given, offensive coordinator Greg Stevens said.
“We’re expecting big things out of him,” Stevens said. ‘What he went through last year is going to make him a better player. As the season went along he got hit a lot. It doesn’t matter if you are Peyton Manning or Chason Virgil, it affects you.”
Virgil has five of his top six receivers back and the offense has shown the biggest improvement among position groups, Scelfo said. The running game has solidified with a healthy Marcus Cooper and Taron Jones joining Devante Williams in a deep unit.
The defense will be under the guidance of former McNeese player and coach Lance Guidry. It’s blessed with a solid, two-deep front line led by Berglund and bolstered on the back end by defensive back Xavier Lewis and cornerbacks Felando Jordan and Dejion Lynch.
Guidry will have to work around an inexperienced linebacker corps, but the Lions also have one of the strongest returning special teams units from kicker Nathan Holliday to return specialists Mitchell and Juwan Petit-Frere.
Scelfo wants this love affair to last a long time and says if his players want a vision of the future, the season opening opponent sets a good example. Jacksonville State has won the past five Ohio Valley Conference titles and has made the playoffs six consecutive years.
“We have a clearer vision as to who we are as a program,” he said. “I want this to be a long-term process, not a one-hit wonder, not only in the conference but national level.
“(Jacksonville State) is where we want to get to. That’s the consistency we’re striving for. We don’t want to win and fall back for two or three years.”