BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeastern Louisiana waited out a back-and-forth, rain-soaked three quarters before pulling away from Lamar 30-24 for its first football victory of the season Saturday.
For coach Frank Scelfo, the wait was much longer. The Lions coach earned his first college football head coaching victory at the age of 59, after beginning his coaching career 36 years ago.
“It means a lot to me, obviously, but it means more to our team because they work so hard every day,” Scelfo said. “Any time you compete all the way to the end, you have a chance to win. I’m just so proud of our guys.”
The victory was anything but a sure thing as SLU began the game following the same troubling script that led the Lions to an 0-3 start.
SLU had 11 penalties for 101 yards and five turnovers — including one run back for a 53-yard touchdown — through the first 45 minutes.
The Lions waited until the final quarter to put their best foot forward.
SLU (1-3, 1-1 Southland Conference) scored 17 straight points and overtook Lamar (1-3, 0-2) in the final 15 minutes.
Chason Virgil threw second-half touchdowns to Austin Mitchell and Bransen Schwebel to lead the comeback effort.
Virgil completed 27-of-44 passes for 285 yards, while Schwebel finished with a career-high six catches for 98 yards. Juwan Petit-Frere added seven catches for 83 yards.
“Obviously, we didn’t want all the turnovers, but It was a great win and good for our moral.,” Virgil said. “We grinded it out and really came together as a team.”
The touchdown pass to Schwebel put the Lions up by 10 with 10 minutes left. Virgil found the 6-foot-5 tight end in the back of the end zone for the score.
“He is our biggest mismatch on the field at all times with his size, his body and his speed,” Virgil said. ”We wanted to get him the ball early and obviously he finished it off in the end zone with a touchdown late.”
SLU outgained the Cardinals 494-351, but the score was close until the end because of the Lions’ early turnovers and penalties. SLU finished with 15 penalties for 130 yards, one interception and seven fumbles (four lost).
“We have to hold onto the football,” Scelfo said. “I thought we got affected by the rain and then we just couldn’t get it back. We move the ball and turn it over, move the ball and turn it over. You just can’t make those mistakes.
“We told our guys at halftime that we turned the ball over five times, but were only down 17-10. We just needed to hold onto the football and we would be fine.”
In the fourth quarter, the Lions did just that, earning Scelfo,who has been an assistant coach or coordinator on both the college and NFL level since 1996, the special victory.
“Do I like everything that happened tonight? No. Do I like the final outcome? Heck yeah,” Scelfo said.
Added Schwebel: “It wasn’t pretty, but it’s going to be a fun bus ride home.”