After a one-year absence, the PGA Tour returns to New Orleans this week.
It won’t be the same in many aspects, of course, but at least the collision of professional golf, food and Louisiana hospitality will again come together for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans — one of the oldest tournaments on Tour.
Last year’s event was canceled by the coronavirus, but it didn’t take long for the sponsoring Fore!Kids Foundation to begin making plans for its return to TPC Louisiana in Avondale.
This yeat’s tournament, which again will use a unique format of two-man teams playing Four Ball in the first and third rounds and Foursomes in the second and fourth rounds, begins a four-day run Thursday on the par-72, 7,425-yard layout.
Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer, who claimed the 2019 event by three shots, will be back to defend their title against 79 other two-man teams.
Rahm will be joined by four other players in the top-10 of the official world golf rankings as of April 17 in the chase for a $7.4 million purse.
Each member of the winning team will receive $1,069,300, a two-year exemption on Tour and 400 FedExCup points.
At No. 3, Rahm is the highest-ranked player scheduled to play, but Collin Morikawa (fourth), Xander Schauffele (fifth), Tyrrell Hatton (eighth) and Patrick Cantlay (10th) are also in the field.
Schauffele, who tied for third in the Masters last week, will partner with Cantlay as the only team to feature two top-10 players in the world rankings.
The 24-year-old Morikawa, the winner of the 2020 PGA Championship, will make his Zurich Classic debut alongside another rising star, Matthew Wolff.
Ranked 25th in the world, Wolff, who just celebrated his 22nd birthday Wednesday, rounds out the list of 11 top-25 players. A total of 20 golfers in the top-50 are scheduled to participate.
One of the other featured pairings include Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, the gold and silver medalists from the 2016 Olympic Games; Rose won gold for Great Britain and Sweden took the silver for Sweden.
Other high-profile teammates are former Zurich Classic individual and team champion Billy Horschel and former LSU All-American Sam Burns, major winners Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen, and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and 2020 PGA Tour rookie of the year Scottie Scheffler.
With guidelines and regulations established by the PGA Tour as well as local and state health officials, the tournament will be limited to 10,000 specators at a time for each day of the tournament.
The breakdown includes 7,500 day-specific tickets to be used only on the grounds with a maximum of 2,500 fans in premium hospitality areas, said vice president of sales & marketing Chris Kenyon.
Of the 2,500 available spots in the hospitality areas, 2,000 are set aside for table-seating in the Best of the Zurich Classic.
This new venue will include food and drink at four areas along the 18th fairway, the 17th hole, and the eighth and ninth greens.
There will be 27 corporate suites alongside the 18th green, down from the usual 70-plus. Each of those suites will hold 18 people instead of the usual 30.
Masks will be required at all times at TPC Louisiana, both indoors and outdoors. There are limited exceptions for spectators with medical conditions that make wearing a mask difficult, for children under the age of 2, and for fans actively eating or drinking.
2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
THE FORMAT
The Zurich Classic will be played using a unique two-man team format comprised of Foursomes (also known as alternate shot) and Four-Ball (best-ball). Here’s how it works:
Four-ball (first, third rounds)
Player A and Player B from the same team play the hole as they would in stroke play until the ball is in the cup. If Player A records a 3 and Player B gets a 4, a 3 goes on the scorecard. If both players score a 4, the team gets a 4.
Foursomes (second, fourth rounds)
Player A hits a tee shot, Player B hits the second shot, Player A hits the third shot, etc., for each team with both taking turns from where the previous shot landed until the ball is in the cup.
Note: Each team must declare prior to the start of play which player will hit the tee shot on odd-numbered holes and who will hit on even-numbered holes.
FACTS & FIGURES
When: April 22-25
Where: TPC Louisiana, Avondale
Par: 36-36—72 (7,425 yards)
Field: 80 two-man teams
Format: 72 holes
Best-ball, Thursday/Saturday; alternate shot, Friday/Sunday
Cut: After 36 holes, the low 35 teams and ties advance to the final two rounds
Purse: $7.4 million
Winning team’s share: $2,138,600 ($1,069,300 per man)
Playoff: If necessary, a sudden-death playoff will start at No. 18
2019 champions: Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer (64-65-64-69—262) 26-under par
TV: Golf Channel (2:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday/Friday, noon-2 p.m. Saturday/Sunday); CBS, 2-5 p.m. (Saturday/Sunday)
General information/tickets: Call (504) 342-3000 or visit www.zurichgolfclassic.com
Public parking: $20 per car (Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd.)
DAILY SCHEDULE
All events at TPC Louisiana
Monday, April 19
Zurich Classic Pro-Am
Course closed to the public
Tuesday, April 20
Pros practice rounds
Course closed to the public
Wednesday, April 21
Zurich Classic Pro-Am
1st and 10th tees, 7 a.m. and noon
Admission $35
Thursday, April 22
First round, 7 a.m.
Admission $35
Friday, April 23
Second round, 8 a.m.
Admission $35
Saturday, April 24
Third round, approximately 8 a.m.
Admission $35
Sunday, April 25
Final round, approximately 9 a.m.
Admission $35
Note: Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For more information, call the tournament office at (504) 342-3000.
THE FIELD
(as of April 16/subject to change)
Collin Morikawa/Matthew Wolff, Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose/Henrick Stenson, Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, Scott Brown/Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel/Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Dufner/Dominic Bozzelli, Max Homa/Talor Gooch, Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer, Bradley Keegan/Brendan Steele, Tony Finau/Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney, Josh Teater/Sepp Straka, Andrew Landry/Austin Cook, Joel Dahmen/Ryan Brehm, D.J. Trahan/Ricky Barnes, Dylan Frittelli/Kevin Streelman;
Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings/Brice Garnett, Branden Grace/Harold Varner III, J.B. Holmes/Robert Garrigus, Viktor Hovland/Kris Ventura, Byeong-Hun An/Sungjae Im, Matt Jones/J.J. Spaun, K.J. Choi/Sung Kang, Russell Knox/Brian Stuard, Jason Kokrak/Pat Perez, Martin Laird/Nick Taylor, Graeme McDowell/Matt Wallace, Robert Streb/Troy Merritt, Brandt Snedeker/Keith Mitchell, C.T. Pan/Xinjun Zhang, Scott Piercy/Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Putnam/Scott Harrington, Lucas Glover/Chez Reavie, Michael Thompson/Will Gordon, Brendon Todd/Chris Kirk;
James Hahn/Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski/Peter Uihlein, Hunter Mahan/Bill Haas, Luke List/Bo Van Pelt, Jonathan Byrd/Ryan Blaum, Vaughn Taylor/Rasmus Hojgaard, Thomas Pieters/Tom Lewis, Justin Suh/Doug Ghim, Mark Hubbard/Sebastian Cappelen, Danny Lee/Sangmoon Bae, Tom Hoge/Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander/Alex Noren, Harry Higgs/Michael Gellerman, Robby Shelton/Kramer Hickok, Maverick McNealy/Joseph Bramlett, Doc Redman/Sam Ryder, Cameron Tringale/Roberto Castro, Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Kyle Stanley, Matthew NeSmith/Chase Seiffert;
Wyndham Clark/Erik van Rooyen, Wes Roach/Bo Hoag, Johnson Wagner/Kevin Stadler, Peter Malnati/Chris Baker, Matt Every/Tyler McCumber, Jhonattan Vegas/Andres Romero, Greg Chalmers/Cameron Percy, Rafael Campos/Mark Anderson, Vincent Whaley/Michael Gligic, Chesson Hadley/Ben Martin, Aaron Baddeley/Roger Sloan, David Hearn/Seamus Power, Rob Oppenheim/Grayson Murray, Bronson Burgoon/Hank Lebioda, George McNeill/Tim Wilkinson, Nelson Ledesma/Fabian Gomez, Kiradech Aphibarnrat/Arjun Atwal, Ben Taylor/Rhein Gibson.
Sources: PGA Tour/Zurich Classic of New Orleans