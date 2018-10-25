HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana is looking for a bounce-back after its worst game of the season. Unfortunately for the Lions, so is Southland Conference powerhouse Sam Houston State.
The Lions (3-5, 3-3) travel to Huntsville, Texas, for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Bearkats (4-3, 3-2).
“We’re focused on ourselves to make sure we do our job and play our game,” SLU defensive tackle Imani Mitchell said. “They are very physical up front. We’ve got to match it and stay with them throughout the game. Physicality was a problem last week, but we’re focused on it.”
The Lions could have found an easier place to get back on track. The Bearkats have won four league titles in the past seven years and finished no lower than second in two other seasons. They are 50-15 under current coach K.C. Keeler.
The league race is wide open with McNeese State, Incarnate Word and Central Arkansas tied for first at 4-1. The Bearkats are still in it, tied with Nicholls State at 3-2.
SLU coach Frank Scelfo was highly critical of his team’s lack of physicality in its 48-27 loss to Abilene Christian as the coaching staff counted 36 missed tackles on game tape. The mission was to regain it in practice, something linebacker Tamarcus Russell said was happening.
“We have been very enthusiastic about bouncing back this week,” said Russell, who leads the SLC with 84 tackles. “Practices have been crisp. We’re trying to get everybody up. We’ve got three big games coming up. Everybody is excited this week.”
Saturday’s task is to stop the league’s best wide receiver and leading scorer in Davion Davis, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound dynamo who leads the conference with 50 receptions for 557 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has a rushing TD and creates mismatches on defense.
“Davis is as good a receiver as we’ve seen all year, and that includes LSU,” Scelfo said. “He’s a dynamite player, electric with the ball in his hands, and he’s got great hands. He’s fast, he’s twitchy ... they move him innovative things to create matchups, picks. The challenge is to keep the ball out of his hands or be right there when he does get it.”
Defensively, the Bearkats boast the SLC’s top pass efficiency defense which will be a challenge for quarterback Chason Virgil, who leads in yards passing per game at 300.6. Juwan Petit-Frere is the top receiver with 37 catches for 625 yards and three scores. The Lions are hoping to get injured receiver Austin Mitchell back. Mitchell dressed out last week but did not play because of an ankle injury.
The SLU offensive line will have to keep Sam Houston defensive end Deric Roberson off Virgil. Roberson leads the league with nine sacks among his 14 tackles for loss. Scelfo said the wide receivers will have to win their man-to-man coverage battles to prevent Roberson from taking over the game.
“We have to account for him,” Scelfo said. “They move him trying to isolate him on certain guys. We have to get some extra hats on him.”