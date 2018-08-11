Matt Canada's whirlwhind last few years has ended with a head coaching job, at least for a little while.

Canada, who coached at LSU in 2017, has been named interim head coach at Maryland following the the school's decision to place head coach DJ Durkin on leave.

In a statement, athletic director Damon Evans wrote that the school would be reviewing the "culture of the program."

"We must do better, and we will rebuild a culture of respect for our football program," the statement read.

The move comes a day after an ESPN report detailed a "toxic coaching culture" at the school. The report cited a coaching environment based on "fear and intimidation," common belittling and humiliation of players and extreme verbal abuse, among other allegations.

Canada is in his first season with Maryland after a one-year stint at LSU. The hire of the lauded coordinator out of Pittsburgh was greeted with excitement before last season, but the relationship between Canada and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron quickly soured as the pair bumped heads over the direction of the offense. Canada and LSU agreed to part ways after the season.

Orgeron commented on the situation, which he deemed a "mistake," at SEC Media Days in July.

"It's tough when you make a mistake," Orgeron said. "It's tougher when you can't admit you made a mistake.

"It just wasn't a good fit. And I had to do the best what I thought was for the LSU program, and that's why I did it."

LSU owes Canada $1.7 million as part of the mutual separation agreement the two sides agreed upon on Jan. 6.

Orgeron since hired Steve Ensminger as LSU's offensive coordinator.