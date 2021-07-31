ZACHARY — Reigning champion Greg Berthelot and runner-up Jeremy Gautreaux are on a collision course again at the Baton Rouge Amateur match play golf tournament.
Berthelot and Gautreuax, who squared off in last year’s final, each won two matches Saturday to advance to the semifinals at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
Also making the semifinals were Phil Frazier and Matthew Jakuback, two players who qualified for the amateur after strong showings two weeks ago in the Baton Rouge Open.
The semifinal matchups have Berthelot facing Frazier and Gautrreaux squaring off with Jakuback at 8 a.m. Sunday.
“I didn’t putt as well (in the afternoon) as I did in the morning, but I got the job done,” Berthelot said.
Berthelot’s afternoon match with Brek Balentine was tight throughout. Balentine led 1-up at the turn, but Berthelot won holes 10 and 11 to take the lead. The pair halved the remaining seven holes as Berthelot won the match 1-up.
Gautreuax was 1-up on Mark Bienvenu through 15 holes before slicing his drive into the woods at 16, which Bienvenu won with par. At 17, Bienvenu’s three-foot par putt lipped out, opening the door for Gautreaux to win the match by halving 18.
Gautreaux got the half he needed after a long, straight tee shot, one he called his best drive of the day.
Jakuback, who finished second at the Baton Rouge Open, led Mike Stackus by one hole after 15 holes, and held on with three closing pars to take a 1-up win.
“Thirty-six-hole days are tough,” said Jakuback, who started his quarterfinal match with three consecutive birdies. “Coming down the stretch, you fight fatigue, you fight the sweat — everything.”
Frazier defeated Wendell Akins 2 and 1 in their afternoon match. Trailing 2-down through 15 holes, Akins won 16 before Frazier closed him out by winning the 17th hole.
This year’s field of 16 players is the smallest the Baton Rouge Amateur has had in recent years. For years, a 64-person field would be whittled to eight players after three rounds of match play before an 18-hole, stroke-play final round determined the winner.
In recent years, the tournament format was changed to feature four rounds of match play as the field was reduced to 32 players.
“There’s a lot of good players that didn’t qualify that normally would, and in match play, anybody can win,” Berthelot said.
Results from the Baton Rouge Amateur golf tournament
At Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary
First Round
Greg Berthelot def. David Knight 3 and 2
Brek Balentine def. Nicholas Cristea 4 and 3
Wendell Akins def. Eric Hoffmann 10 and 8 (withdrew)
Phil Frazier def. Kevin Landry 6 and 5
Jeremy Gautreaux def. Carter Schmitt 3 and 1
Mark Bienvenu def. Tre Simmons 3 and 1
Mike Stackus def. Landon Covington 1 up
Matthew Jakuback def. Scott Wilfong 1 up
Quarterfinals
Jeremy Gautreaux def. Mark Bienvenu 1 up
Matthew Jakuback def. Mike Stackus 1 up
Greg Berthelot def. Brek Balentine 1 up
Phil Frazier def. Wendell Akins 2 and 1