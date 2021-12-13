So many things happening in the bowling world, especially here in South Louisiana and including some important city and state tournament news, but let’s start with the latest edition of the Sue Braud BR Singles event at All-Star Lanes.
The December edition drew 290 entries and it took 629 to make the cut to the semis and then 659 to make the 32-player bracket finals.
When the dust had cleared, Chandler Delaune of Lafayette, who entered with a 200 average won the $1,925 first prize. He defeated Slidell’s Joshua Jochum, who entered with a 209 average. Delaune rolled a two-game set of 481 to win over Jochum’s 422. Second place paid $962.50. Kenon Smith and Sumner Taylor made the semifinal round to earn $404.25 each, and Nathan Girouard and Kim Thibodeaux of Lafayette, Pete Greco of New Orleans and Aaron Senegal of Baton Rouge made the round of eight to earn $269.50 apiece.
Eric White of Baton Rouge had an 802 scratch set during the qualifying round as Chad Conard rolled 299 and Deep South Scratch winner Jacob Garretson had a 290 game in qualifying and advanced to the final 32.
There is a BR tournament Facebook page to follow for upcoming dates in 2022 and www.BowlTheBR.com.
Sumner Taylor put together a different format for the Friday night sweeper and there were 37 entries for that. James Mayer won the final match against Brian Mumphrey, 238-226, to win the $350 first prize.
Tournaments
There has been some information on Facebook recently regarding a return of a Baton Rouge city tournament, an extension of the Louisiana women’s state tournament and finally the confirmation of what has been a fairly badly kept or assumed secret regarding the open state tournament.
First, although I personally haven’t seen a hard copy of it, there is an announcement and entry form for a Baton Rouge city tournament on Facebook as the event will return for the first time since 2019 to All-Star on two weekends in January — 8-9 and 15-16. There will be a change in format this time around with doubles and singles on the two Saturdays and team event on the two Sundays. In past city tournaments, events could be bowled either day.
There will be open, women and youth divisions. Entries close on Dec. 22.
Regarding the women’s tournament, manager Susie Brown announced on Facebook that the LA State USBC Board of Directors has approved to add another weekend to the women’s championship tournament in Shreveport on Feb. 12-13.
This weekend will be open only to new entries received that have not been processed and to entries that did not get the squad times they requested. All others will remain as scheduled. There also must be a minimum of 10 lanes being used each squad to justify running the squads.
Now regarding the great rumor, secret, wild guessing that was going on regarding the open state event in June. It has been announced the state open event will take place in Baton Rouge at All-Star the first three weekends of June.
An amazing series in NOLA
We want to congratulate Sedric Whitrow who earlier this month at AMF All-Star in Kenner shot an amazing 877 series on games of 290, 288, 299. He is as close to Tyler Wright’s state record of 889 that was shot at All-Star in early 2018 as anyone has been and without a 300 game.
Thanksgiving No-Tap
All-Star had their big Thanksgiving No-Tap at the end of November and Nick Pico won the $240 top prize with a 1,193 total. Steve McIntyre was second for $180 and Lyman Moon third for $140. Rose Chambers won $160 for the 1,134 score in the women’s division, while McIntyre picked up another $120 in the scratch division.
We will take a look at what 2021 did and didn’t do in our final column of the year on Dec. 28. Until then, good luck and good bowling.