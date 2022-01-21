The LSU women's basketball team received some good health news this week while enjoying an extended break without a normally scheduled Thursday game.

Starting forward and leading rebounder Autumn Newby is set to return to action when the Tigers play at Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Newby, a 6-2 graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, missed Sunday’s victory against her former team after rupturing the plantaris in her left calf in the third quarter of an overtime victory against Missouri on Jan. 13. Newby sat out practice Wednesday but was back Thursday.

“She practiced (Thursday) and looks great, good to go,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said.

Newby leads the team with a 7.7 rebound average while scoring 5.7 points per game. She also is usually tasked with guarding the opponent's top interior player.

Newby’s return relieves some pressure on LSU’s depth, which has been hurt by another injury. Freshman Ajae Petty has been out two weeks with a stress reaction in her left foot. She’s in a walking boot and likely out for another two weeks

“You play it very conservatively and keep her off of it,” Mulkey said. “I don’t know if it's four weeks. I know when I had it, it was, but I haven’t asked. This is the end of her second week.”

Points galore

The biggest difference fans will notice in this year’s version of the Tigers is the offense. LSU averaged 60.2 points per game last season but is up to an SEC-leading 76.3 through 19 games. The Tigers also lead the conference with a +19.1 scoring margin, which is No. 9 in the nation.

There’s more. LSU’s 46.9 shooting percentage is No. 2 in the SEC and No. 8 in the nation. Senior forward Faustine Aifuwa never has shot better than 46.9% in a season but is hitting 56.1% overall and 65.6% in six SEC games, the best percentage in the conference.

Khayla Pointer (18.2 points) and Jailin Cherry (9.2 points) are averaging career highs and credit Mulkey’s emphasis on shooting a lot of mid-range jump shots in practice. Mulkey said it’s simply a matter of playing to their strengths.

LSU guard Khayla Pointer thrives on being a multi-dimensional basketball player Pick any game, any statistical column and it will be hard to find low-end numbers next to Khayla Pointer’s name.

“You have to do what your kids are capable of doing,” she said. “I can’t make a mid-range jump shooter a proficient 3-point threat and never use what they do well. It’s evaluating their strengths. People get so caught up in the 3-ball because of the pros.

“Cherry, KP and Lex (Alexis Morris) can shoot the 3-ball. If you leave them open, they will shoot the 3-ball, and that includes Ryann (Payne). But you’re going to have to stop the mid-range first.”

Zoned out?

Mulkey likes to talk about sticking to man-to-man defense in all but the most urgent situations, such as against Missouri with the injury to Newby and with Aifuwa in foul trouble. She used a 3-2 zone defense as a change of pace.

As the season wears on, Mulkey admits she may go to other forms of zone.

“We haven’t worked on 3-2, but that doesn’t mean we won’t run it,” she said. “We have worked on zones we’re comfortable with. I’m not a great teacher of zone defense. I didn’t play for a great teacher of zone defense. That doesn’t mean I can’t put together something like I have in the past.

“I do teach a 2-3 zone, a full-court zone press, three-quarter and half-court zone stuff. I’m not going to spend hours teaching something I’m not good at or we’re not going to run a lot of. If we run a 2-3 or 3-2, it's just to disrupt them a little bit.”

Lagniappe

Pointer needs six rebounds to become the first LSU player with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a career. ... Pointer (2.67) and Cherry (2.50) rank 1-2 in assist-to-turnover ratio in SEC games only. Overall, Pointer is No. 2 in the league in assists (5.8) and Cherry is No. 3 (5.3).