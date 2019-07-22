The first of the two major youth events in the state takes place this weekend at Circle Bowl in Baton Rouge as the state Youth Match Game championships will be decided for the 54th time.
Last year Cody Schaffer started nine months of dominance at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge when he shot 254 in the final match to rally to the top spot in the Match Games Finals. Schaffer then won the other major event, the Capital City Strike Out Labor Day Weekend and this past April the state singles title in high school bowling. Schaffer is expected to be at Circle Saturday to defend his title.
The competition in two different upper and lower average divisions for both boys and girls is all scratch with a qualifying round on Saturday and a championship match play round on Sunday.
As we have said before the two youth events even when in the same center as last year have two different themes. The Match Games is usually conducted on a house-type shot that makes a bowler get all he can get, while the Labor Day weekend event at All-Star is an event that forces a lot of thinking and ability to spare shoot on four different sport patterns. That’s what has made them both such quality events.
Entries are allowed until 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Junior Gold
There were some 4,000 youth bowlers in four age groups at bowling centers in the Detroit area for the annual Junior Gold championships and there were many from Louisiana in that number.
The best finishes that we could see in the various divisions from Louisiana came in the U20 girls division with four Louisiana university bowlers doing well. Madison McCall of Tulane averaged 192 to get through the four rounds of qualifying at different bowling centers and advanced through the first advancers round in 29th place to make it to the round of 32 before finishing in the cut to 16th in a very impressive 25th place.
Louisiana Tech junior Kaitlyn Eder of Lithia, Florida, advanced all the way to the match play round and was two wins away from advancing to the TV finals, finishing in the final six.
Other top state finishes that we saw in pursuing a long list of bowlers on Bowl.com included: Kane Miller of Denham Springs and Tony Bella of Bourg who tied for 112 in the U12 boys. Gracie Dawson of Denham Springs finished 29th in the girls division, averaging 152.
In the U15 boys division, Jake Connelly finished 108, just missing the top 103 for the first cut, averaging 177. Katelynn Bennett of Pollock finished 85 in the girls division, averaging 169.
In the new U17 division, Andrew Levron, a junior at Central Lafourche, from Gray, averaged 187 to make the first cut at 82. He finished outside the second cut in place 120, averaging 180. The U17 girls saw Alahana DeGruy of Bonnabel, finished 144 averaging 170. Schaffer was the top state finisher in the U20, averaging 182.
Next year’s event will be at lanes throughout Las Vegas with a PWBA event part of the opening ceremony.
Bowling and TV
How can you put into perspective what happened this past week as far as bowling is concerned. Three nights and eight hours of live bowling on FS1 for the PBA League in the mecca of televised bowling, Portland, Maine. The hometown Lumberjacks won the league for the first time and following the final shot the crowd came out on the approaches to celebrate in something you never expected you would see at a pro event.
Then Saturday and Sunday, CBS Sports Network did nine hours over two days live at the PBA Tour Finals. E.J. Tackett beat Jakob Butturff after splitting games in a two-frame rolloff. With Dave Lamont subbing for Rob Stone in Portland and Dave Ryan in the booth this weekend for CBSSN, one has to say that right now there are three strong bowling commentators — Stone, Lamont and Ryan (in no particular order). Chris Barnes was a welcome addition on the lanes at the Tour Finals with Randy Pedersen this past weekend with strong analysis and good questions to the bowlers.
Now it’s the youth bowlers’ time to shine on CBSSN with Junior Gold telecasts starting tonight at 7 p.m. with more matches on July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13. The USA Team Titles will be on Aug. 20 and Aug. 27. Lamont and Kelly Kulick will call the matches which were taped last weekend.
The women’s tour returns on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. as bowling on television on Fox and CBS Sports Network are in a very good place.
Spare notes
Lots of information still to come next time, Baton Rouge won the Bragging Rights men’s event in New Orleans. … The next BR tournament is Aug. 10-11 at Circle and we have some history lessons coming for that event during the month. … Steve Cross is having an Ebonite International Demo Days on Aug 17-18 at All-Star Lanes. More information can be found at The Pro Shop there. … A Bowling Revolutions Youth Clinic on Sept 14-15 will be held at All-Star with pro legends Bob Learn, Jr., and Amleto Monacell. ... The house can give you more information.
Check out the honor roll scores and we’ll be with you in two weeks on Aug. 6. Until then good luck and good bowling.