AUGUSTA, Ga. — Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson is not here for this year’s Masters. He didn’t even attend Tuesday night’s Champions Dinner, which brings many non-competing former Masters winners back every year.
Mickelson said in February that he was taking a break from golf after apologizing for “reckless” comments about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, a rival to the PGA Tour. In a book interview, Mickelson called the Saudis “scary” but said he was still weighing whether to play in the LIV Golf series to try to leverage changes from the PGA Tour.
There has been considerable speculation that Mickelson was suspended by the PGA Tour. Asked about Mickelson’s absence this week, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said Mickelson was not suspended for the Masters.
“We did not disinvite Phil,” Ridley said Wednesday at his annual pre-Masters news conference. Instead, Ridley described how Mickelson informed him of his decision.
“Phil reached out to me,” Ridley said, “and let me know that he did not intend to play. That was by way of a text. I thanked him for his courtesy in letting me know. It was a very cordial exchange.”
Mickelson won the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010, and is the defending PGA champion.
No change to No. 13 … yet
Augusta National made significant changes to three holes leading up to this year’s tournament. Fifteen yards were added to the now 520-yard par-4 11th, 20 yards were added to the 550-yard par-5 15th hole and yardage was added to the tee at the par-4 18th without changing its 465-yard length on the scorecard.
But the 13th hole, a par 5 now 10 yards shorter than No. 11 at 510 yards, remains unchanged, even though Augusta National purchased land in 2017 from adjoining Augusta Country Club which it could use to extend the tee at 13.
“There is no timetable” for changing 13, Ridley said. “My reluctance to date has been that it’s such an iconic hole.
“But, at some point in time, it’s something that we will likely do. We just don’t have anything to say about it now.”
Par 3 Contest returns
The Par 3 Contest defied threatening weather and was held Wednesday for the first time since 2019. Mostly.
The event was delayed, started and finally stopped by more threatening weather. Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters winner, were declared co-champions at 4-under par.
Hughes and Weir will now try to break the Par 3 “curse.” Since the event began in 1960, no one has won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year.
Tom Watson, now driving
Two-time Masters champion Tom Watson will join six-time winner Jack Nicklaus and three-time champion Gary Player as an honorary starter for this year’s tournament. Watson stopped playing in the Masters in 2016.
They are scheduled to tee off at 6:40 a.m. CDT. The ceremony can be seen live on Masters.com.
Best beef by far
Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, said he was excited to see that defending champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan was serving Wagyu beef on the Champions Dinner menu Tuesday night.
“I played the Dunlop Phoenix (in Japan) back in 2014. I might make a lot of people mad in the state of Texas, but it’s the best beef I’ve ever had,” said Spieth, a Texan.
Spieth said he planned to have seconds of everything.
“I might have to get carted off,” he said.