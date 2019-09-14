After Feleipe Franks was tackled from behind and writhed on the field in agony, ESPN didn't show the replay -- it was too graphic.

Florida's junior quarterback was eventually carted off the field, with the network reporting he had suffered a dislocated ankle on the play.

Franks' teammates on No. 9-ranked Florida gathered around him before he was taken off the field with 3:21 remaining in the third quarter and the Gators trailing Kentucky 21-10. They would go on to win the game behind backup Kyle Trask in a wild 29-21 finish.

The injury occurred as Frank's was scrambling on a 4th down play. Kentucky defensive end Calvin Taylor Jr. chased Franks down from behind, but the QB's leg was caught under his body as he was knocked forward into other players.

Franks, who was 12-for-17 for 174 yards and a touchdown before the injury, was replaced by the redshirt junior Trask. Franks is likely best remembered in Baton Rouge for leading a comeback victory over the Tigers in Gainesville last year. That comeback included a late-game drive in which Franks caught a pass that set up the Gators' go-ahead score.

The entire team goes out to Feleipe Franks before he’s carter off the field. pic.twitter.com/xYQIvHj1TF — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) September 15, 2019

Trask held his own well in place of Franks, leading the Gators as they came all the way back to defeat the Wildcats, capped off by a 76-yard touchdown run by RB Josh Hammond.

The Wildcats missed on a go-ahead 35-yard field goal in the final minute before Hammond's run three plays later. Trask finished the game 9-of-13 for 126 yards.

No. 4 LSU is scheduled to face off with Florida on Oct. 12 in Baton Rouge.

