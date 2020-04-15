The PGA Tour is exploring possibilities of returning to competition in June, possibly without fans in attendance at early events, according to a report.
The PGA Tour plans to release a tentative schedule Thursday, according to The Associated Press.
Golf Digest, citing multiple sources, said PGA Tour players were sent a memo last Thursday saying the tour is still targeting a May 21 return at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. However, another possibility being considered by the tour is restarting the tour at Colonial but moving the event to June 11-14. That would necessitate canceling the Canadian Open scheduled for that week and a further reconfiguring of the tour schedule thereafter with other events being moved.
The memo said the PGA Tour is looking to “preserve the maximum number of events we can while giving us more time as the crisis evolves,” but also that it would “at minimum” give players three to four weeks notice before restarting the season.
The PGA Tour suspended play March 13 after the first round of The Players Championship over coronavirus concerns. Eight subsequent tournaments have since been canceled, including the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, scheduled for April 23-26 at TPC Louisiana.
Golf Digest also reported the PGA Tour has gotten permission from sponsors of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit to play that even without galleries. That tournament is expected to fill the week vacated by the U.S. Open, which moved from June 17-20 to Sept. 18-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
Two other majors also moved their dates. The PGA Championship has been rescheduled from May to Aug. 5-8 at Harding Park in San Francisco, with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh acknowledging that the event could be played without fans. The Masters moved from last weekend to Nov. 12-15 in Augusta, Georgia. Meanwhile, the British Open has been canceled for the first time since 1945 and will be played at Royal St. Georges in Sandwich, England, in 2021.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday he would support the idea of holding the PGA Tour stop at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, in June, even if that means fans might not be able to attend.
The Travelers would keep its June 25-28 spot, but Lamont acknowledged that the public may not be allowed to attend, calling that a “new normal” for this year.
If the tour can stick to its modified schedule, it is expected to play without fans for a month, according to the AP.
“I kind of like that report, if it turns out to be true, that we're going to have a chance at least on TV to enjoy a sport which showcases the best of Connecticut in a safe way," Lamont said. “So, I don't think that's too soon.”
The Travelers typically draws close to 300,000 fans during tournament week and raised more than $2.1 million for 150 local charities in 2019.
“It will feel strange to play without fans,” touring pro Charles Howell III said Wednesday. “However, if that's one of the steps forward and it's agreed upon by the officials that I feel we need approval from, then that's how it has to be.”
Friday, Golf Digest reported, the tour held a conference call with members of its player board, followed by a call Tuesday with members of its Player Advisory Council to discuss further thinking on the schedule and the impact on player eligibility. That includes matters like playing a minimum of 15 events to maintain tour membership and field sizes.
The PGA Tour announced Monday that it is moving its regular-season finale, the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, and three FedEx Cup Playoff events one week later, starting the week of Aug. 10 and concluding with a Monday, Sept. 7 finish for the Tour Championship in Atlanta.