There’s no maybe about it.
Grambling’s 2018 offense will look significantly different than it did during its recent run of success.
For the past two years, the Tigers dominated the Southwestern Athletic Conference with Devante Kincade under center and Martez Carter in the backfield.
So crushing was the offensive juggernaut that Grambling cruised to consecutive appearances in the black national championship, winning the title in 2016. Kincade threw for 5,901 yards in his two years in Louisiana. And combined with Carter’s production, the duo ran for 2,432 yards on the ground.
Under the leadership of offensive coordinator Eric Dooley, opposing defenses could not stop the swift and cutting attack even when they knew exactly what the playmakers were capable of.
That is not the case in 2018.
For the first time in recent memory, Grambling does not return an established playmaker on offense. There is no known quantity the Tigers can turn to and expect the same amount of high production without a shadow of a doubt.
Grambling’s quarterbacks carry with them a combined 51 pass attempts at the collegiate level and a solitary start that belongs to Geremy Hickbottom, who, coach Broderick Fobbs suggested without much commitment, entered preseason campaign as the likely frontrunner.
The Tigers lost three of their top four rushers from last year. Desherrius Flowers is the leading returner with 129 yards on 49 carries.
Even Dooley has left north Louisiana after taking the head coaching position at Prairie View, prompting Fobbs to steer more toward what he ran at McNeese with Reginald Nelson taking over play-calling duties. Nelson was offensive line coach at McNeese when Fobbs was coordinator from 2007-11.
“We’ll do some things that are similar, but we’ll do some things that are different, as well,” Fobbs said. “Of course, all the weight is not going to be on the quarterback, but we want to make sure we’re still aggressive in our approach to stretch the field vertically as well as horizontally.
“We’re going to hit all the spots on the field to force the defense to defend the entire football field and then get our guys in space to make plays with their legs.”
Grambling is not alone in the SWAC in its dearth of established playmakers.
Southern is no longer led by quarterback Austin Howard, and for the first time in four years, Alcorn State can’t rely on quarterback Lennoris Footman or running back De’Lance Turner.
So limited are the options for the SWAC’s new offensive face of the league that Alcorn running back P.J. Simmons was voted preseason Offensive Player of the Year despite finishing sixth in rushing in 2017 as the No. 2 back for the Braves.
Where Grambling differs from many of its SWAC counterparts is that Fobbs has made a career of injecting the Tigers with outside talent through the transfer market, be it from junior college or the FBS level.
This year is no different.
Grambling added Arkansas State transfer Aldon Clark to its quarterback competition this summer, following a similar route as Kincade, who came from Ole Miss. A big difference is Clark holds four years of remaining NCAA eligibility.
At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, the 3-star prospect out of New Orleans has a history of winning in Louisiana and could be the answer to all of Grambling’s questions. As a senior, he was the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's state offensive Player of the Year after leading Edna Karr to a 15-0 record and the 2016 Class 4A state championship.
“As his career progresses, he will become that playmaker that everybody was accustomed to seeing while he was at Karr,” said Karr coach Brice Brown. “While he was here, he was a field general, and you can’t turn something like that off. It just comes naturally.”
The good news for whoever wins the competition is that Fobbs doesn’t want a playmaker at quarterback. At least not at first.
Grambling wants a distributor under center until whoever wins the job gains more experience.
Fobbs compared the situation to the early days of Kincade when he wasn’t able to go through spring practice when he first arrived.
“At the end of the day you just want to play great football,” Fobbs said. “For them, our focus is to make sure they’re being a point guard and not necessarily a playmaker. If they can just distribute the ball and make sure the ball is in the right people’s hands, then it’s up to them to make plays.”
At a Glance
LAST SEASON: 11-2 (7-0 SWAC)
COACH: Broderick Fobbs (fifth year, 39-11)
LEADER: There’s a reason De’Arius Christmas won Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. The undersized linebacker is a force for a Grambling the defense that’s been outshined by its offensive counterparts the past few years. Expect Christmas to control the athletic defense.
RETURNING: If there’s one aspect of the offense to be excited about it’s that Grambling returns eight of its nine top receivers with the lone exception running back Martez Carter. No matter who becomes the starting quarterback, they’ll have some experienced hands to lean on early.
BREAKOUT: Defensive lineman Anfernee Mullins spent the first month of the 2017 season waiting to be cleared by the NCAA after transferring from Mississippi State. But once he got on the field, there was no stopping him. Mullins recorded seven sacks and 27 tackles in just eight appearances. A full season and those numbers could be huge.
ISSUE: Grambling lost a lot of offensive talent. It also brought in a lot of new talent. The first few weeks will tell a lot about what kind of team the Tigers have. Until then, there’s just too many unknowns.
OUTLOOK: It’s hard to predict a team that hasn’t lost a regular-season conference game in three years will take a back slide, but that could be Grambling’s fate in 2018. However, if any team can overcome such big question marks, it’s the Tigers. Another title is a strong possibility — even if Grambling isn’t as dominant as years past.