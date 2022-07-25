The Baton Rouge Senate of The National Bowling Association may still be bragging even 10 days after the Baton Rouge men beat the New Orleans men in the annual “Bragging Rights” match.
The three-day event, now in its 37th year, brings together members of the Senates from six areas — Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Houston, Jackson and Pensacola. There is a team championship that attracts a number of teams that makes other tournament directors envious. This year there were some 370 five-member teams from the various Senates.
At the end of that event, the top five bowlers based on their scores represent their Senate in the one-game elimination matches that are the highlight of the weekend. This year’s event was hosted by the Houma-Thibodaux Senate at AMF All Star Kenner.
The men’s match put the two-time defending champs from Baton Rouge with a lineup of Juan Coston, Jr., Gregory Snee, Aaron Jones, Larry Saine Jr., and Robbie Blackwell. The BR quintet won the event for the third straight time, 1,137-1,077 over the NOLA squad — Demetrius James, Darrell Doucette III, Darrin Thomas Sr., Sedric Withrow, Justin Veitch.
The New Orleans women’s Senate won the title over Jackson. That quintet was Ashley Blakley, DeLisa James, Hayley Veitch, Amy Thibodeaux and Kristina Pedescleaux.
The New Orleans senior men (Norman Young, Dale Dumbleton, Daniel Jackson III, Jerry Tolbert and Harold Brown Sr.) lost to Houston in the finals of their division.
In the team tournament, a Houston team split the $2,750 first prize with a score of 3,702, edging the BR team of Snee, Ian Widdick, Keondra Eaton, Jacob Garretson and Coston at 3,655. That was worth a nice $2,085. A BR team of Snee, Eaton, Coston and Kristen and Aaron Jones took fifth at 3,563 for $1,200 and the BR team of Jason Lee, Deidra Johnson, Josh Phillips, Saine and Blackwell were sixth at 3,518 for $1,100.
The top NOLA team was in 12th (Darrin Thomas Sr., Darnette Daniels-Hardin, Clifford Bazile, Harrison Kaywood and Veitch), posting 3,456 for $650.
Eaton had the high game for women in the tournament with 279 and a best set of 752. Veitch and James from New Orleans and Baton Rouge’s Phillips were part of the group that shot 300 and Coston had the best series of 803.
It was another great tournament and if you get near any of the Baton Rouge team members, let them “brag” a little bit longer.
Junior golf
Another large group of 29 from Louisiana took part in the Junior Gold event in the Grand Rapids, area at 10 different centers. Win or lose this is always a great experience event and in many cases a strong learning experience.
Two state bowlers advanced through the opening qualifying rounds as Dutchtown standout Preston West reached the final advancers round in the boys U15 division before finishing in 45th place. West, who entered the day in 44th place before moving up to 39th in the morning advancers round, averaged 187.8 for 26 games.
In the girls U15 division, Caroline Engeron of Albany fell 20 pins short in the morning advancers round, finished 31st. Engeron averaged 173.9 for 21 games.
Bowlers faced 16 games of qualifying on four “sport” patterns before the field was cut. Complete results are at Bowl.com.
Spare notes
We’ll get to discuss this more next time, but the Sue Braud BR Singles returns for its August edition at All-Star Lanes on Aug. 13 and 14.
Then it was announced this past week that Four Seasons Bowling Center in Alexandria will again host The Deep South Shootout Nov. 25-27 with a guaranteed $50,000 prize fund with $10,000 for first. It went off last November with Baton Rouge bowler Jacob Garretson taking that 10K first prize.
The Sacks of Cash Summer Series at All-Star concludes next Monday with the No-Tap Eliminator at 6 p.m. Finally, the state youth match games is this weekend at Petro Lanes in Lakes Charles.
Back with you on Aug. 9 when we hunt a USBC Eagle. Until then good luck and good bowling.