SAN ANTONIO — Southeastern Louisiana wasted an explosive start against Incarnate Word, snapping a two-game winning streak in falling 52-34 to the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.
Incarnate Word set a school record with 621 total yards in remaining unbeaten in the Southland Conference. Cardinals quarterback Jon Copeland also established a school record with 411 yards passing while completing 23 of 37 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“They shredded us for 600 yards,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said. “They ran at will, threw the ball at will, they had a better plan than we did.”
Incarnate Word outscored Southeastern 49-20 over the final three quarters at Benson Stadium in winning their third straight.
The Lions won their previous two games after being outscored by 42 points in dropping their first three.
A dominating start against the Cardinals made a third straight win seem likely.
Southeastern senior Juwan Petit-Frere rushed outside nearly untouched and sprinted 71 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game.
After holding the Cardinals to a field goal on the ensuing possession, the Lions needed just two plays to score their second touchdown. Chason Virgil found Petit-Frere several steps ahead of two defenders at about the 30-yard line for a 74-yard touchdown.
“What we saw on film is exactly what they did,” Virgil said. “Some of the things that we thought they would show, that’s what they showed the first two drives. We were able to capitalize on those two drives.”
The pair of two-play scoring drives quickly established Incarnate Word was having difficulty containing Southeastern’s speed, but the Cardinals adjusted.
Incarnate Word countered by placing more pressure on Virgil and it led to some costly penalties and turnovers.
The Lions’ 6-foot-1 quarterback finished 27 of 41 passing for 315 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and intercepted twice.
Virgil’s first interception led to a 55-yard return for a touchdown by lineman Darrius Montgomery. His second interception resulted in a 19-yard return by freshman Javon Wright that set up a touchdown.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot,” Virgil said. “I had two costly turnovers that put 14 points up on the board. It started with me. I didn’t adjust like I needed to and so the offense tilted the way I did.”
Southeastern was penalized for making a return run after calling for a fair catch to open the second half. The delay of game penalty put the Lions at the five-yard line and Virgil fumbled the ensuing snap, which the Cardinals recovered for a touchdown after a mad scramble.
Southeastern finished with 10 penalties for 90 yards.
“Give UIW coaching staff and the new coach give them all the credit,” Scelfo said. “They outcoached us from the head coach, the coordinators, special teams. They did a bunch of great things tonight, we didn’t match it. Their intensity We didn’t match their game plan, we didn’t match anything.”