HAMMOND — The chances of Southeastern Louisiana giving coach Frank Scelfo a winning season in his first season ended on the road at Sam Houston State, but the Lions gave him the next best thing: a markedly improved bounce-back performance.
Moving on, the Lions return home with a chance to give him a signature victory in a rivalry game when Southland Conference leader McNeese State comes to Strawberry Stadium for SLU’s final home game at 2:30 p.m. McNeese (6-2, 5-1) is ranked No. 11 in the STATS FCS poll and No. 12 in the coaches poll.
Scelfo called the previous week’s loss to Abilene Christian the Lions' worst game of the year. Last week, they fell behind 14-0 but rallied to trail only 14-10 at halftime. SLU was in position to win or tie but couldn’t get one last defensive stop with 1:28 to play.
“We played a lot better than we did the previous week, but once again came up short,” Scelfo said Monday. “We had an opportunity to stop them and tie it up or win the game but just couldn’t stop them.
“We had a chance going in at halftime. We felt good. They missed a field goal. We had some momentum, excitement in the locker room and we weren’t able to capitalize on it. We had an opportunity to win and didn’t get it done.”
Scelfo said he likes the way his team continues to improve its physicality and ability to run the ball and balance the offense. Darren Johnson, Devonte Williams and Julius Maracalin combined for 162 yards and a 5.2 average per carry. Scelfo said the improving offensive line “changed the line of scrimmage” and that the Lions “ran the ball well with authority even when they knew we were running it.”
On the down side, usually reliable kicker Jonathan Tatum missed a 22-yard chip shot and quarterback Chason Virgil threw two more interceptions, increasing his league-leading total to 12. The Lions converted only two of 13 third-down opportunities.
“When you swap touchdowns for field goals or nothing, you can’t expect to win too many games,” Scelfo said.
QB change
In addition to facing the SLC’s best team, the Lions have to deal with Colby Orgeron, LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s son, as the Cowboys quarterback. Orgeron led McNeese to a 23-21 victory over Central Arkansas in his first college start last week with his father present.
It creates a dilemma for the SLU defense since they have so little game tape to study, Scelfo said.
“He’s a coach’s kid, fiery, athletic, and he understands the game,” Scelfo said. “You can see he’s instinctive. He made a lot of plays last week with his feet and he throws the ball well.
“There’s not a lot of film on the guy. We’ve got to do a great job looking at Central Arkansas game to see where they are going with him and project that from defensive standpoint.
Recruiting wars
Scelfo said he wasn’t familiar with the McNeese-SLU rivalry but knows there is more than the battle on the scoreboard. He admires the job Cowboys coach Lance Guidry has done building the team through state recruiting.
“This is going to impact recruiting,” Scelfo said. “We’re going to be competing for some of the same players. We need to win and get some of those recruits, show them where we’re going with our program. (Guidry has) done that, put it in place a couple of years ago.”