Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs has a quick answer to how his team plans to put the disastrous spring football season behind it.
“We already did,” Fobbs said while the question was still echoing at SWAC Media Day.
The message to the team is clear: blinders on and full steam ahead.
“The mindset isn’t that the spring season is done, it’s that the fall season is approaching,” said Fobbs, who is now the dean of SWAC coaches since Southern’s Dawson Odums has departed.
“We’re anxious and excited. Who we are is something different than what we’ve shown. We’re hungry and you have to be hungry to win.”
The Tigers were starved for victories last season, losing all four games, including a record-setting 49-7 thumping by Southern in the Bayou Classic. It was Grambling’s worst Bayou Classic loss since 1939 and the worst season since a 1-10 mark in 2013. The only good part for the G-men was that it ended the season.
After an 0-2 start, offensive coordinator Mark Orlando resigned. Days later, quarterback coach Kendrick Nord left and 10 days later, third-year starting quarterback Geremy Hickbottom entered the transfer portal. The two games before the Bayou Classic were canceled amid growing COVID-19 infections and the depleted squad was defenseless.
Those days are over, Fobbs declared. He hired Eric Marty as offensive coordinator and Everett Todd as defensive coordinator, and Brian Ross as offensive line coach of a group Fobbs said may be the best since he arrived. He said figuring out the team’s identity is ahead of schedule because of the near 100% attendance in summer workouts. A return to Grambling’s identity as a hard-nosed group is in progress.
“The staff has blended extremely well,” Fobbs said. “We had to make sure we got back to playing tough, physical football. When you get away from that your defense isn’t tough and physical. We’re playing with a tight end but also playing with tempo and doing things to stress the defense, which helps the defense in practice every day.”
Fobbs said Elijah Walker (6-3, 210) is the starting quarterback after finishing up last season with 332 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s a very cool, level-headed young man,” Fobbs said. “He doesn’t get out of whack, too angry or too low. He stays in the middle and that’s what you want because it creates consistency across the board.”
Walker threw a touchdown pass in the Bayou Classic but was harassed all day with Southern totaling five sacks. Walker concurred with his coach that the Tigers have used the lesson of the spring season to their advantage.
“It was kind of hard, but we found out what our weaknesses were,” Walker said. “It wasn’t that we weren’t good enough, we were missing a lot of pieces. We’ve fixed that and I feel real comfortable with what we’ve got for September.
“I’ve been working on being a leader; that’s who I am but I can always get better. I’m a vocal guy — I have to be. You can’t just be talkative. You have to show them, too.”
Fobbs will be looking to CJ Brooks and Keilon Elder, who combined for 298 yards and three touchdowns last season, to boost the running game and bring some toughness to the offense.
On defense, defensive backs Kenan Fontenot and Danquarian Fields are back, but there are experience issues at linebacker. The good news is Fobbs got most of his defense back.
“All of us are hungry; everybody is working, and nobody is taking time off,” Fields said. “They want to get back to what they love and shut up some of this media talk and play Grambling football.”