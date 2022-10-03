It might seem like it is a long time away, but in 2½ years, Baton Rouge will host again a major bowling event at the Raising Cane’s River Center’s exhibition hall.
The United States Bowling Congress will bring its USBC Open to the city for the third time in 20 years — 2005, 2012 and soon 2025.
It is becoming rarer in the past 20 years for the event to leave the National Bowling Stadium in Reno and the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, and it is my opinion unless there is something hidden from me these days that this might be the last bowling event of this magnitude in downtown Baton Rouge.
Since Baton Rouge hosted the event in 2005, only four cities besides Baton Rouge in 2012 not in Nevada, have hosted the event – Corpus Christi in 2006, Albuquerque in 2008, El Paso in 2015 and Syracuse in 2018. An event awarded to one city at some point before Baton Rouge’s 2012 event had some money issues and a 2022 event scheduled for Houston, never got far off the ground because of the pandemic.
Baton Rouge has been pretty good for the USBC (the 2005 event was the final American Bowling Congress event before the USBC merged everything). In 2005, 13,222 five-man teams particpated, a number that made the USBC and Baton Rouge want to wheel it back again as quickly as possible and by the end of the almost six-month event, the deal was nearing completion.
The city hosted seven years later, a short time period if you look at the tournament’s history for not one of the Nevada sites. Again, Baton Rouge and the USBC event in the River Center brought in 11,794 five-man teams. No tournament since then has had an entry that big and since 2005 only three tournaments (twice in Reno and once in Vegas, has drawn more teams).
Baton Rouge even went into business with the USBC in 2017 to host the USBC Women’s Championships at the River Center at the time the USBC was trying to make the Women’s Tournament an arena event. The event drew 4,434 five-woman teams, not spectacular, but there hasn’t been a women’s event with more entries.
What Baton Rouge received if they had never partnered with the USBC Open is not one but nine national television broadcasts on ESPN and CBS Sports Network as the NCAA Championships, the college ITC, the Queen’s and three other PWBA events were televised from there. Also, the LSHAA state bowling championships were decided in the River Center.
So is there a city that will bid for the Open or is 2025 going to be the last major buildout for the USBC Open with lanes at the ready at the NBS and South Point. While the money for hotels and restaurants and the tax dollars coming to your city are great, there is a lot of upfront money that goes to the USBC.
I asked Paul Arrigo, who has had a lot to do with helping draw people to the event through Visit Baton Rouge, an organization he recently retired from, about some of that information.
One advantage here is Visit Baton Rouge assumed the city’s financial responsibilities a few years ago when the voters approved an increase in the hotel occupancy tax. USBC has already received some $500,000 and the group will pay an additional $375,000 by the time we get to the tournament in 2025. That doesn’t include any money the city put forward in the initial bid process.
Several public/private sponsorships are expected to also be brought in to support and market the tournament.
Arrigo said that while he thinks demand should be high as a non-Nevada site (which is more centrally located compared to the Western events), things like a pandemic and the economy are always a concern.
A lot of time remains before our city is in the bowling spotlight again. My questions involve what the USBC Open will look like in 2025. Still five-man teams? Will those teams that help your entry total that just enjoy the visit every year, come together to have a good few days of bowling and friendship still be around? And, please no, would USBC perfect a sanctionable string pin setter by 2025 that would be much cheaper in the River Center? Finally, will someone at USBC remember how low the scores were on brand-new buildouts in 2005 and 2012 and not make the shot so difficult to handle?
Lots of questions but no answers, but plenty of time to figure it out. I think.
Back with you in two weeks on Oct. 18. Until then, good luck and good bowling.