Editor's note: This is the second in a series of stories on the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
Courtney Blades Rogers wanted a change after two years in college softball.
Having been the Southland Conference Pitcher and Player of the Year as she led Nicholls State to the 1998 Southland Conference championship as a pitcher and hitter, the Baton Rouge resident sought new goals.
Rogers created her own “change” and subsequently found her place in softball history.
She developed a changeup that baffled hitters during a record-setting run lifting her new team — Southern Mississippi — to back-to-back Women’s College World Series appearances.
“Courtney was already a very good pitcher and a tremendous athlete and competitor,” said Lu Harris-Champer, her college coach for a year at Nicholls and two seasons at Southern Miss. “She had over 300 strikeouts two times (with the Colonels). Her work ethic and belief in herself and her teammates was always incredible.
“But the changeup, that was the difference. About three weeks into her junior year, we saw it the first time. And wow … she went from 300 strikeouts to 600 strikeouts. It was quite a ride for all of us.”
The accomplishments and numbers are undeniable. The Honda National Softball Pitcher of the Year in 2000, Rogers won 95 of 115 games for USM in 1999-2000.
Two decades later, an NCAA.com columnist ranked her among the top 11 major college softball pitchers of all time, alongside prominent gold-standard greats like Texas' Cat Osterman, Arizona’s Jennie Finch, Tennessee's Monica Abbot and UCLA’s Lisa Fernandez.
Until May, Rogers was the last pitcher to record a perfect game in the WCWS.
After striking out 497 batters as a junior, Rogers recorded 663 strikeouts as a senior — with 21 coming in a 13-inning regional loss to LSU. She ended her career with NCAA records of 151 wins and 1,773 strikeouts. Rogers had 77 career shutouts and a 0.97 ERA.
Already in the Southern Miss Hall of Fame (2006) the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame (2012), she will be the second college softball player behind former UL three-time All-American pitcher Kyla Hall Holas to be enshrined in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
She is part of the 2021 induction class honored Aug. 26-28 in Natchitoches.
Ask Rogers about her career and the response is to recall memories, not dwell on individual accomplishments.
“Even to this day, it’s all a very humbling experience,” Rogers said. “To be honest with you, I never looked at myself and said, ‘Hey, I’m really good … not ever,’ ” Rogers said. “I just continued to work. Maybe my last year at Southern Miss, I looked at it and was pleased with what we had done.
“My approach was always this: It’s another game … spin the ball.”
Harris-Champer, who retired as coach at Georgia after the WCWS in June, was Rogers’ coach in her freshman season at Nicholls and when they reunited two years later at USM.
Rogers played shortstop on a softball team that was coached by her mother, Margaretta, and the 4-year-old fell in love with the sport. She became a pitcher by the time she was 10.
“I would pitch at home up against the wall because nobody wanted to catch for me,” Rogers said. “There would be marks in my front yard, broken windows and all that kind of stuff. At one point, I had a strike zone with a hole cut out. When the ball would go through the hole, it went into a bucket.
“I loved softball so much and wanted to play all the time. I was always moving my arm in a circular motion. I tell the players I coach today to do that too. But I also tell them to be careful and not break anything around the house.”
She coaches and manages an age-group softball program in the Houston area where her family moved four years ago. Her husband, Chad Rogers, is a former Southern Miss baseball pitcher.
Ben Guidry, a legendary fast-pitch coach in the Baton Rouge area, was Rogers’ first tutor.
The walls of the clubhouse building at Guidry’s Patriots softball complex are filled with pictures of girls who earned college scholarships.
“You can collect a lot of trophies in a sport, but I consider them to be my trophies,” Guidry said. “Courtney is one of them. Her accomplishments speak for themselves.”