The Southern women did almost everything they needed to against Alabama A&M except put them away.
The Jaguars shot better from the field, outrebounded the smaller Bulldogs, and got to the free throw line 36 times, but lackluster free throw throw shooting let A&M hang close until final minute. In the end, Southern pulled out a 68-60 win, and kept its place alone on top of the SWAC standings.
“I knew it would be a hard fought game,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We won by four points up there, and those kids are going to come out hungry. They’re trying to make their mark in the conference.”
Southern (14-11, 11-3) took a 47-40 lead into the fourth quarter, and stretched it to 10 points three times. The Bulldogs (12-12, 7-6) got within 65-60 with 57 seconds left, and had a chance to get closer after Southern’s Courtney Parson made 1 of 2 free throws.
A&M missed three shots on its ensuing possession, and Alyric Scott made two free throws with 34 seconds left to give Southern its final cushion.
Scott led Southern with 16 points and nine rebounds, and got plenty of help from Taneara Moore’s eight points and 11 rebounds. Skylar O’Bear and Rishonti Cowart also scored eight points, and Danayea Charles dished out five assists.
As a team, Southern made 14 of 27 free throws.
“That’s been our achilles heel the whole year -- closing out the game, hitting free throws,” Funchess said. “We’ve been lukewarm at times, we’ve shot free throws well at times. We’ve done some things in practice to try to improve on that, but for some reason we just haven’t been shooting them well.”
One thing Southern did well was rebound to the tune of a 51-34 advantage. The Jaguars were particularly effective on the offensive end where they grabbed 20 rebounds.
“I thought (rebounding) was going to be one of the big keys — us getting a lot of offensive boards and getting second shots,” Funchess said. “We had a size advantage, and that’s hard to say for us because we play small ball.”
Nigeria Jones scored 12 points, and Tierra Dark added 10 for A&M.
Southern fell behind 12-8 in the first quarter, but put together a flurry of points in the quarter’s final two minutes.
Brittany Rose’s 3-pointers gave Southern a 14-12 lead. Charles converted a three-point play, and later made a jumper with one second left as the Jaguars took a 20-16 lead.
In the opening minute of the second quarter, the Jaguars twice took an eight-point lead. With Southern making just 2 of 10 free throws in the quarter, A&M fought back and was within 30-27 with 2:32 left in the half.
O’Bear’s short bank shot helped the Jaguars take a 32-38 halftime lead.