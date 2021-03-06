When McNeese State came within two points of taking a fourth-quarter lead at No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana, the Lions called together the defense
The message was simple: they needed a turnover. At the center was defensive back Ferlando Jordan who, at that point, had the team’s only turnover with an interception in the first half.
Even Jordan couldn’t imagine what happened next.
With their backs against the wall, the Lions forced turnovers on all three of the final drives to secure the 25-20 win — an interception, a fumble and then a game-winning fumble at their own 4-yard line with 2:22 left to play, forced by none other than Jordan.
“(The onside kick) was a surprise,” Jordan said. “But as soon as they did the onside kick our defense said, 'we’ve got to get the ball back.' That was our mindset.”
The goal line fumble became the final game-changing play in a series of game-changers that set up SLU for a win that seemed unlikely just a few minutes earlier.
McNeese closed the game to 22-20 with 14:10 left to play, but it was the onside kick recovery that put the Cowboys in prime position to take the lead.
An interception by Matthew Wright and a forced fumble by Alphonso Taylor kept the Cowboys at bay for the time being. Unfortunately for the Lions, they only managed to convert those turnovers into a single field goal to make it 25-20.
Thankfully, Jordan finally put the game to rest with his violent hit near the goal line.
“There was nothing but positive vibes on the sideline,” coach Frank Scelfo said. “It was never 'woe is me.' Those things never entered into our playbook.”
Even with their late heroics, Saturday night may have been different if it weren’t for Scelfo’s big gamble just before halftime.
Tied 6-6 with five seconds left on the clock and the ball at the McNeese 8-yard line, Scelfo opted to forgo the easy points and try instead for the touchdown. Scelfo said there was no decision to be made when it came down to it, knowing SLU needed the points in a close game.
It paid off as quarterback Cole Kelley hit CJ Turner in the corner of the end zone to go up 12-6 at the break.
Kelley finished with a 21-of-39 clip and 301 yards. Running back Morgan Ellison had 127 yards on the ground and another score.
“We can sit here and talk about offense all we want, but I’ve been on teams before where we would’ve lost that game,” Kelley said. “Our defense played a hell of a game but our whole team did.”