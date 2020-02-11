Tua Tagovailoa, the standout Alabama quarterback who the Miami Dolphins will evaluate further later this month, received some encouraging news in his road to recovery from a severe hip injury two months before the 2020 NFL draft.

NFL Network reported Monday, citing sources, that Tagovailoa’s three-month CT scan on his hip “was as positive as possible.” His hip fracture has healed, and his range of motion is good, according to the report.

“It’ll likely be another month before he’s cleared for football activities,” the report also stated on Tagovailoa’s hip, which he dislocated and suffered a posterior wall fracture in mid-November.

The injury update bodes well for Tagovailoa, who hopes to perform a pro day workout for NFL teams in either late March or early April before the draft, which begins on April 23 in Las Vegas.

The Dolphins, like many other NFL teams, have not formally met with Tagovailoa despite the dynamic quarterback spending much of Super Bowl week in Miami two weeks ago, where he and Dolphins owner Steve Ross attended an event together.

The next step for Tagovailoa will come at the NFL combine later this month in Indianapolis, where he will undergo another series of health evaluations for team doctors while meeting with teams in a formal setting as the introduction stage of the draft process gets underway.

If Tagovailoa continues to improve and eases the mind of some NFL executives, Tagovailoa could see himself firmly in position to be drafted as one of the first five picks.

The Dolphins own the No. 5 selection and have been linked to Tagovailoa in many mock drafts by football writers nationally. To land a player like Tagovailoa, the Dolphins may need to make a draft-day move into the Top 3.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick. With the second pick, the Washington Redskins likely will take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.