LSU softball slipped to a losing record on the season against top 10 teams Saturday.
Facing another highly-ranked program for the second consecutive weekend, the Tigers fell 8-5 to Texas on Saturday in a game that was resumed from Friday night after rain forced an overnight delay.
The Tigers are now 3-2 against top 10 teams with the loss. They swept two games from UL last weekend and then dropped two to Oklahoma State.
Aliyah Andrews extended her hit streak to four games to start things off for LSU (11-6) offensively with her triple to left center field on Friday. Taylor Pleasants followed Andrews and scored her immediately after with an RBI — her third in the past four days.
The Longhorns (10-0) had plenty of opportunities to score early in the game.
Janae Jefferson led the Longhorns off in the game with a single, while Tigers starting pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch put two Longhorns on base to start off the second.
But there was not much of a follow through regarding that execution.
With the Longhorns in scoring position in the second, Courtney Day grounded into a double play.
Just two pitches later, Alyssa Washington grounded out to end the top half of the inning, leaving one less Longhorn base runner than there was in the previous inning.
But things were definitely starting to go Texas’ way in regards to scoring on their end of the third.
The scoring in the third started with a solo home run from Shannon Rhodes. It was Rhodes’ sixth of the season.
Colleen Sullivan and Jordyn Whitaker provided RBIs of their own in the same inning, extending the Longhorns’ lead by three more runs.
The Longhorn defense made sure that lead stood by retiring LSU batters in order in the bottom half.
As the game progressed, LSU had plenty of chances to get more runs but struggled to do so.
After a fifth batter was retired in the following inning by Shealyn O’Leary, Taylor Tidwell finally reached base for the Tigers with a walk, however, she was unable to get into scoring position.
Andrews was able to get into position in the fifth with a steal that followed a walk, but that inning ended after three big swings and misses from the Tigers.
Texas added another solo homer from Washington to lead off the sixth.
Following the home run, Gorsuch, who produced a pair of strikeouts but also nine hits in five innings, exited the game and Shelby Wickersham stepped in her place.
The Tigers started storming back in their end of the sixth.
A two-out, two-run homer by Tidwell, as well as a solo homer from Ali Newland on the following pitch, cut the Longhorns’ lead by a run.
Amanda Doyle’s first hit of the game also drove in the tying run for the Tigers, scoring Andrews.
But Texas stormed back as well with three runs in the seventh, starting with a two-out, two-RBI single from Taylor Ellsworth and a single from Jefferson that scored Ellsworth.
Molly Jacobsen made sure that lead stuck with three straight strikeouts to end the inning and the game.
LSU and Texas continue their series with a doubleheader after the conclusion of this game.