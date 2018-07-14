The World Cup final is the biggest single sporting event on the planet. With so much at stake, it’s hardly surprising that in recent history they have been close, cagey contests, the players loath to take risks and teams often cancelling each other out. Indeed, in the past 36 years only two championship matches have been decided by more than one goal. So let’s look back at some memorable finals.
1930: Uruguay 4, Argentina 2
In 1928 FIFA set up a world championship and commissioned a gold trophy, later named after their president Jules Rimet. Uruguay hosted the first final, a repeat of the 1928 Olympic decider and bizarrely scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff on a Wednesday.
A row erupted, with both sides insisting their ball should be used. They agreed to play one half with each, and the Belgian referee refused to take the field until his safety was assured and insisted on having a boat ready at the harbor.
The hosts roared into an early lead but the visitors leveled, then tournament top scorer Guillermo Stábile’s eighth strike put them ahead. But by halfway through the second period Uruguay scored twice to go back in front, and with a minute to go Héctor Castro (who was missing the lower part of an arm) hit the fourth. Uruguay added the World Cup to their Olympic title and the host nation declared a national holiday, while in the Argentinian capital they attacked the Uruguayan embassy.
1950: Uruguay 2, Brazil 1
This game is listed by FIFA as the final, but with the last four teams in a round-robin group, it turned out that way by accident rather than design. However it’s a misnomer to call it a winner-takes-all showdown as the hosts merely needed a tie to be crowned champions.
The largest soccer crowd in history, estimated at 200,000 spectators, crammed into the Maracana Stadium in Rio for the formality of the match. The newspaper O Mundo printed an early edition proclaiming the Seleção the world champions, while the Brazilian Football Confederation commissioned 22 gold medals in advance.
The hosts went ahead but Uruguay equalized, then with 11 minutes to go Ghiggia’s shot beat goalkeeper Moacir Barbosa. Barbosa was blamed for the defeat and never forgiven, later working as a cleaner at the Maracana and burning the goalposts in an attempt at exorcism.
In 1993, 43 years later, he was turned away from a Brazilian training camp by a superstitious squad fearful his bad luck would rub off on them.
The upset left two legacies. The match is known as the Maracanazo, "The Maracanã Blow," a term still used in South America to describe an underdog victory. Also, the public and press blamed the team’s “unpatriotic” white shirts and believed the tragedy had permanently cursed them. By the next tournament, Brazil wore yellow shirts and blue shorts.
1954: West Germany 3, Hungary 2
Never has there been a heavier favorite than Hungary, and the game is still known as The Miracle of Bern. Some historians believe the defeat contributed to the unhappiness that helped spark the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.
The Hungarians were Olympic champions. They had not lost in more than four years, still an international record and entered the tournament unbeaten in 31 matches. Between 1950 and 1956, when the revolution broke the side up, they played 50 matches, winning 42 and tying seven. The one they lost was the one that mattered most.
Hungary opened the scoring and 100 seconds later it doubled the lead, the Hungarian government’s advance printing of celebratory postage stamps vindicated (Have we been here before?). Incredibly, 10 minutes later the match was tied, and with six minutes left the unthinkable happened and the Germans scored the winner.
Hungary continued to dominate after the tournament, winnings 16 and tying three of its next 19 matches. But they had fluffed their lines when it mattered. West Germany became the first country to win the tournament after losing a game, and it’s the only time a team has won it without playing a nation from outside its own continent.
1966: England 4, West Germany 2, OT
Probably the best final ever.
It remains the most-watched event in UK television history. England had conceded just one goal in the five previous games, but within 12 minutes Germany led 1-0. Geoff Hurst leveled for the hosts then they went ahead, but with seconds remaining the Germans made it 2-2.
England’s third goal is the most discussed and dissected in World Cup history. Hurst struck a fierce shot against the bar that ricocheted straight down, bounced once and was cleared. Technical studies, forensic analysis of the footage and examination of still-shots have since proved the whole of the ball never crossed the line.
The Swiss referee consulted the Azerbaijani linesman, and a few nods and gestures later England had the lead. In the dying seconds Hurst broke away and slammed home another. Fans had already invaded the field in celebration and it’s the only final goal scored with spectators on the grass. Hurst is the only player to notch a hat trick in the championship match.
1994: Brazil 0, Italy 0 (Brazil won 3-2 on penalty kicks)
The World Cup came to the USA, and in return for receiving it the States committed to creating a professional league. Now Major League Soccer’s average attendance is the seventh-largest in the world, ahead of Argentina, Brazil, France and Holland. The average crowd at this Cup of nearly 69,000 per match has never been bettered and the total attendance of more than 3.5 million fans is still a record even though the competition has since expanded.
Brazil were the favorites while Italy had Roberto “The Divine Ponytail” Baggio, the best player in the world. However for a country hooked on razzmatazz and showmanship, the championship match was flat, both teams terrified of losing, too timid to attack.
But it is memorable as the first final in which neither team scored and so was settled on penalty kicks. Italy’s standout performer Baggio skied the crucial kick over the crossbar, giving Brazil its fourth title. The tournament that had kicked off with Diana Ross missing a penalty in the opening ceremony finished with Baggio missing his. He looked on ruefully as another man who came so close to glory, Vice President Al Gore, presented the trophy to Brazilian captain Dunga.