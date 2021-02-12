LAKE CHARLES — The street is clear and open and even this is a small victory on Common Street.
Blue tarps still billow from storm-damaged rooftops. The missing corner of a front yard’s metal fence is marked by a stake and some string, and a yellow lab pants in the littered yard while leashed to a battered tree. A Chevron filling station — like most commercial buildings in Lake Charles — has boards instead of windows. A rusty steeple towers over a church that’s had one half of its roof blown off; clouds roll over the gaps like wallpaper, their soft light drying the damp rubble scattered on the concrete floor.
Nearly half a year has passed since the first of two hurricanes hammered southwest Louisiana like hellish twins, and defiant messages remain in a city that’s still crawling its way out of historic destruction.
Spray-painted on a white-bricked warehouse: LOUISIANA STRONG!! LAURA CAN’T BREAK OUR CAJUN SPIRIT AMEN!!
Block lettering on a washeteria sign: AMERICA STRONG. LOUISIANA STRONG. JESUS STRONG.
Faded paint on wooden crosses planted in front yards: ALL IS WELL.
The messages can serve two purposes. They’re a reminder for out-of-towners who have forgotten the devastating images of Hurricanes Laura and Delta amid a head-spinning news cycle of pandemic and protest and political turmoil. They’re also a daily refrain for people here who build hope on small victories like clean streets.
Take Common Street far enough and it reaches Cowboy Stadium. This is the site of the next small victory in Lake Charles: McNeese State is playing football.
Coronavirus first postponed the FCS program’s season to the spring, and, after the storms decimated campus-wide facilities with over $200 million of damage, the Cowboys will remarkably travel to Tarleton State in Texas for their first game on Saturday.
On Feb. 27 — six months to the date that the Category 4 Laura made landfall as the strongest storm the state has seen in 150 years — McNeese is scheduled to open at home against Incarnate Word.
"It really is a minor miracle," says athletic director Heath Schroyer.
Schroyer surveys Cowboy Stadium while sitting in the north end zone bleachers, and he becomes emotional thinking about what it will mean for football to be played here in two weeks.
It'll be a humble return. The arena is still wounded. The downed stadium lights have not yet been replaced, so every game this spring must be played during the day. Sections of damaged seating will be closed off to a crowd limited by COVID-19 to 25% occupancy (about 4,000 fans). The scoreboard and public address system may not be fully operational until a few games in.
The triple-decker press box — still missing large chunks of paneling — is uninhabitable and will be torn down after the season. The working media will set up in the Cowboy Club next to the scoreboard. Replay officials will operate out of one of the coach's offices in the north end of the field house.
But look at the glistening blues and greens of the artificial turf that was put in just two weeks ago. People call this stadium "The Hole" because of the cratered way it's dug into the ground. Laura's 150 mph winds ripped metal letters loose from the press box and knocked the old goalposts down. Delta's waters flooded the field into a three-foot pond.
"It was like a warzone," Schroyer says.
But listen to those whistles from the practice field. Head coach Frank Wilson was hired in January 2020, and, days before spring football was supposed to begin, the team was scattered by the pandemic only to be displaced again by back-to-back natural disasters.
Since then, 21 players have either transferred or left the program, and 20 more have been added to this year's roster. Only a week ago, Wilson's defensive coordinator, Grady Brown, left McNeese for an FBS job as Houston's cornerbacks coach.
The Cowboys still "have enough bullets to go to this fight," Wilson says, and those who chose to stay will play a football game for the first time in 448 days.
"We get to play," Wilson says, smiling in a Zoom call. "We get to play a game on Saturday, man, and that's a big deal for our football program and our university."
It's already been a long road since mid-October, when Delta left McNeese without a functional building in its entire athletic department. All on-campus housing was rendered unlivable, along with several nearby apartments occupied by athletes.
The university moved players into a local hotel in November, and the team shared Barbe High's weight room and practice fields until the football field house became the first athletic building to re-open in January.
Isaiah Chambers, a graduate transfer from Houston, started a GoFundMe that raised nearly $7,000 after most of the defensive lineman's possessions were destroyed when Laura blew the roof off his apartment.
Moved to Lake Charles 2 months ago to play my last year of ball , Hurricane Laura destroyed my whole apartment clothes , shoes and furniture any help is needed https://t.co/JYO6Ywj4jj pic.twitter.com/upuxyDPbQ4— Isaiah Chambers (@esta_guapo) August 28, 2020
C.J. Semien, another defensive lineman, grew up in Lake Charles and lives with his mother and sister. They rode out both hurricanes with his grandparents in nearby Sulphur. He returned home and saw the sky through the holes in his roof. Shingles were scattered. The windows had busted in. The furniture was soaked.
"It just hurt me to see, me growing up in Lake Charles for 22 years to see this town at its lowest," says defensive back Andre Sam, who attended Iowa High. "But we are on the way to the top. We're going to rebuild."
There's still plenty to rebuild.
McNeese president Daryl Burckel, a former Cowboys middle linebacker, was displaced from his own house and moved into the president's home directly across the street from campus. He leads the university's recovery group that used to meet up nearly every day in the school's facilities planning and management building, one of the few operable buildings in the wake of the storms.
An effort that included tugging on insurance money, state funding and FEMA helped McNeese recently gain access to all of its playing fields. Every sport will compete this spring, and all but three will do so in its own facility.
The health and human performance center — the university's $41 million state-of-the-art basketball and volleyball arena — is still among the facilities that will have to be nearly fully gutted and rebuilt. Burckel says the center was hit with about $25 million in damages, and he optimistically estimated a reconstruction that starts in April will be complete by January of next year.
Meanwhile, McNeese's men's and women's basketball teams are hosting games at Burton Coliseum while the volleyball squad plays at S.P. Arnett Middle School in Westlake.
"Recovery does not take place in huge leaps," Burckel says. "It is purposefully waking up and making progress every day."
Louisiana 211’s 220% call spike in 2020 paints picture of drastic need for information, services in pandemic
It's those small victories, remember, which Mayor Nic Hunter says can make How is Lake Charles doing? one of the most difficult questions to answer. Especially when the city is facing a five-to-six year rebuild after sustaining damage that expert analysts say ranges from $8 to $10 billion.
And then there's the tangible measurement in rubble.
Lake Charles removed 1.6 million cubic yards of debris over 11 months after Hurricane Rita landed in 2005. The number has more than doubled in half the amount of time in the wakes of Laura and Delta, Hunter says. Lake Charles has removed over 3.6 million cubic yards of debris in just five months.
"If you had some mad scientist in the lab saying What can we throw at a city? I don't know if you could've designed something that would've been more damaging than what we went through," Hunter says.
FEMA still has a station set up in a parking lot near the lakefront, and locals are in the process of filing appeals with the federal agency asking for more financial support than they initially received. Hunter says his office is concerned that, due to COVID-19, limitations on in-person home inspections — the use of drones and drive-bys — didn't produce a clear enough picture of the full damage.
And that's just the initial financial support. The region is still waiting on Congress to pass an appropriations bill for a separate and crucial grant — the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) assistance — that'll provide the bulk of the money to finance rebuilds of destroyed buildings and neighborhoods.
The pandemic and transition of presidential administrations have slowed the process, which, after the historic 2016 floods in Louisiana, took four months to award Louisiana more than $1.2 billion in aid.
"We are getting to that point where the federal government must have a proper response for what happened here," Hunter says.
Charities are helping support rebuilds in the meantime with donations that slowed down when Lake Charles disappeared from national attention after a matter of days.
United Way of Southwest Louisiana has raised just over $3 million toward hurricane assistance, says CEO Denise Durel, and the organization issued a $300,000 grant this week to assist low-income families with roof repairs.
"The country moved on," Durel says.
The people here haven't. No, far from it.
Back on Common Street, Justin Saicharoen is part of a three-man team removing a fallen tree from a business yard. He and his wife rode out both storms at home in Ragley, and the sounds of the howling winds are "like PTSD," he says, "like demons." The family is one of many in Lake Charles living inside a camper, waiting on insurance money so they can rebuild their home.
A few blocks from McNeese's H&HP Complex, Priscilla Sosa and her husband are dragging debris from their backyard to their pickup truck. They needed to install a new roof and still need to repair the sunroom, but it hasn't stopped them from taking in homeless people who don't have a place to stay.
These are the people Wilson has told his team they're playing for, a community that, in the middle of unprecedented turmoil, have still been sending in letters of support for the program, who have been peeking over the stadium fences to catch a glimpse of practices before a rare spring season.
A row of houses border Cowboy Stadium's south end zone, their back yards open to a full view of the city's battered home field. David Van, a 1994 McNeese graduate and season ticket holder, leans against his chain-link fence and grins when asked about football's return.
"Sports is something that ties everyone together and brings back a lot of hope for people to feel normal again," Van says. "The victory is really feeling normal again."
Small victories, remember.
And small favors.
Matthew Bonnette, McNeese's longtime sports information director, says he met with the players recently and thanked them returning when they could've transferred wherever they wanted. This was his hometown, too. He told them they have a Hollywood script ready to be written.
"With everything that's happened with this place," Bonnette says, "I don't think anybody could've imagined it at all."