AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods is planning to play in the Masters tournament.
Woods said broke the news here Tuesday the golf world has been waiting for, saying he plans to return to competitive golf this week, 15 months after a serious car accident that nearly cost him his right leg.
“As of right now,” Woods said, “I feel like I’m going to play.”
The 46-year old golfing superstar is choosing as his comeback venue the home of some of his greatest triumphs and now one of his most difficult challenges. Woods has won the Masters’ green jacket five times, most recently in 2019. But the course is a physically demanding walking test, full of steep uphill and downhill as well as side hill slopes.
“The only place that’s flat here are the 18 tee boxes,” Woods said with a grin.
Woods said he endures pain “each and every day” from his leg injuries and previous back issues that led him to have fusion surgery in 2017 on his spine.
“I can hit it just fine,” Woods said. “There’s no qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. Given the condition my leg is in it gets more difficult. Seventy-two holes is a long road. It’s a tough challenge and one that I’m up for.”
Woods will tee off at 9:34 a.m. CDT Thursday and 12:41 p.m. Friday.