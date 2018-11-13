HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo said his team isn’t traveling to Thibodaux Thursday to play a spoiler role against the Southland Conference leader Nicholls State.
The Lions aren’t going there just to win a third consecutive Riverbell Classic trophy either.
This season finale is about leaving a lasting impression for the SLU program in Scelfo’s first season as coach.
“This is not about ruining Nicholls State’s season,” Scelfo said at his final Monday press conference. “It’s about us playing better than we have all year long because it’s the last game. We want to be at our best. We’re on an upward trend.
“I know they have a lot at stake: a playoff bid, the conference co-championship. For us its equally as important for where we are as a program.”
The Lions (4-6, 4-4) could hand their rookie coach a second consecutive signature win against an in-state rival. Two weeks ago they knocked McNeese State out of the SLC’s top spot with a 23-6 victory and had a bye last weekend. The Colonels (7-3, 6-2) will be trying to put the finishing touches on a championship and springboard into the FCS playoffs.
Scelfo said it’s a place he’d like to see his program arrive. Nicholls made the playoffs last year in its second season under Tim Rebowe and Scelfo is trying to follow the same path. Nicholls State is ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches poll and No. 18 in STATS.
“We’ve had some near misses,” he said. “When it comes to building championship teams you want to lose close then start winning close. We’re right there. Now we’ve got to build until we start winning big. If we could flip the result of UIW game, we’re playing Nicholls for the conference championship Thursday.”
The Lions will have their hands full with the Colonels who lead the league in total defense (329.8 ypg) and rushing defense (101.8). They also have one of the top quarterbacks in the SLC in Chase Fourcade, who leads the league in passing game efficiency with a 149.2 rating. He’s No. 7 in yards per game (231.9) but Scelfo said it’s his competitiveness that makes him formidable.
“He’s the catalyst for them,” Scelfo said. “He brings a spirit all programs need. I’d be surprised if he’s not a lightning rod in the locker room. You really want that type of kid playing for you. You hate it when they’re on the other team.”
Johnson out
SLU will be without leading rusher Darren Johnson in the first half. Johnson must sit out after being penalized for targeting at the end of the McNeese game.
“We’ll change up (running back rotation) a little bit,” scelfo said. “It’s unfortunate he got that so late in the game, 20 seconds left. I know what targeting is. I’ve read the rules. I just don’t know what targeting is. When I see it, I guess. We’ll miss him on some special teams.”
Riverbell
It’s not the primary purpose, but the Riverbell is important to the program, Scelfo said. SLU leads the series 14-13 and has won six of the last seven.
“When we won the game here last year the our guys ran over, grabbed the trophy and ran around the field with it,” he said. “That tells you there’s some passion involved. Our players definitely understand the importance of this game.”
Recruiting update
The end of the season means recruiting will soon amp up. The three-day early signing period begins Dec. 19 and it will be Scelfo’s first since he was hired in January. He said he’s hoping to build on local talent with six members of his staff having Louisiana roots and that he has 19 in-state commitments.
“I made an effort to build this staff with the idea to recruit this area of the state,” he said. “We’ve made great inroads. We’re going to build this program from the inside out and then supplement it with guys from outside the area.”