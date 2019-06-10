I’ve flown to France to see the USA’s opening game of the World Cup against Thailand. The match is in Reims, a small medieval city that’s the capital of the Champagne region. The atmosphere off the field will hopefully be reflected on it, as the Americans could not have wished for a more gentle way to ease into the tournament.
The Thais, ranked 29th in the world, are one of the weakest of the 24 finalists. They are the lowest-ranked of the five Asian representatives and were the lowest seed the States could have possibly faced from Pot 3 when the draw was made. They are 2,000 to 1 to lift the trophy, and anything other than a routine, convincing win for the States will be a disappointment.
Assuming the Americans avoid the potential Thai banana peel, in theory it gets even easier. Their next contest five days later is against Chile, rated 39th in the world. It’s one of the quirks between men's and women's soccer that South America, along with Europe the hotbed of the sport for men, is anything but when it comes to women. Brazil is the only nation from that region to even make the list of the top 25-ranked countries.
Two wins and the U.S. will be into the knockout round, but the final group game against Sweden will present a much harder battle. The Swedes, ranked ninth in the world, are always solid although neither exciting nor dynamic. They have pedigree in the competition as they reached the final in 2003 in Carson, California, losing to the Germans.
And without getting ahead of ourselves or taking anything for granted, it is interesting to project how the United States' road to the championship match would unfold. If the USA tops its group, it will play the second-place team in Group B, probably China. After that, most likely it would be a showdown with France in the quarterfinals.
If however, the Americans slip up and finish as runners-up in their group, they would probably face the Netherlands in the last 16, then the Germans in the next round.
Neither route is easy. But the Americans have nothing to fear and are favorites for a reason. Their squad is a gumbo mixture of age and experience, youth and athleticism. Goals win matches, and up front they have Alex Morgan, one of the best finishers in the world, and 36-year-old Carli Lloyd, a former World Player of the Year and the Golden Ball winner in the 2015 World Cup.
And yet … my one worry about this roster is that all 23 members play their club soccer at home in the United States. It’s the first World Cup ever that it could be a disadvantage.
The women’s domestic game is stagnating, or even going backwards. Teams have folded, crowds have plummeted, sponsors have deserted. In Europe the clubs are playing in front of record attendances. The team from Lyon, the venue for the semifinals and finals, just clinched its fourth successive Champions League trophy. Lyon includes the best players from all over the planet.
I don’t think the Americans are getting the same standard of opposition Stateside. Are Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride players at the same level as the women turning out for Chelsea and Barcelona?
Instead the women’s national team takes part in exhibition after exhibition around the country. I watched their recent friendlies, and to me at times their passing seems sloppy, their finishing wayward, their energy levels low.
It could be that it will only take a couple of contests for everything to snap back into place. Let’s hope so, because to win the tournament the U.S. will need to be competitive from the get-go; otherwise a lack of sharpness may dent its bid to once again be crowned world champions.