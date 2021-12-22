Just when things looked like things were back to normal for
the Allstate Sugar Bowl — they aren’t.
The rapidly-developing COVID-19 omicron variant had bowl officials and participating teams Ole Miss and Baylor plus the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 scrambling Wednesday to do everything possible to be able to play the 88th edition of the game, scheduled Jan. 1 in Caesars Superdome.
On Wednesday Ole Miss announced that is players and the rest of the travelling party would not be arriving in New Orleans on Sunday as scheduled, citing the desire to “ensure the safest possible experience for the student-athletes and staff.” Instead the Rebels, after breaking for Christmas, will resume practice in Oxford, Miss., on Sunday and remain there until later in the week, perhaps as late as Dec. 30.
There was no official word from Baylor, which is scheduled to New Orleans on Monday. But it’s likely the Bears won’t be coming until later as well.
Neither school has reported any recent positive COVID cases on the team or coaching staff and both schools have said the players have been fully vaccinated since the season began.
The change in plans follow the lead of the College Football Playoffs, which announced a COVID policy Thursday for the CFP semifinals, which this year are the Cotton and Orange bowls plus the Peach and Fiesta bowls.
The Sugar and Rose bowls operate under separate contracts from the other CFP games, but indications are that they will adopt the CFP policies, although there was no announcement from the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.
The Sugar Bowl made no statement on Wednesday other that it had been in conversations with the schools and conferences throughout the day. Bowl officials stressed that it’s too early to know how bowl-related events such as the New Year’s Eve parade and the fan fest in Celebration Square might be affected along with conditions inside the Superdome.
Before Wednesday, the planned return of a full slate of normal Sugar Bowl week events and activities were in stark contrast to last year’s game when COVID prevented the teams, Ohio State and Clemson, from arriving until the day before the game instead of the normal five days out, the crowd was restricted to just 3,000 and there were no team or fan events.
This year, with the game being played on a Saturday for the first time since 1994, a near-sellout was anticipated. Downtown hotel occupancy for Dec. 30-Jan. 1 is at 98 percent.
Now that’s all up in the air.
But even before the omicron variant began to wreak havoc the sports world, Sugar Bowl chief executive officer Jeff Hundley acknowledged that there was a distinct chance that the Sugar Bowl could be adversely affected.
“We’d kind of holding our breath to see what happens,” he said. “But at the same time, we’re confident that we will get the game played.”