First, Tom Hanks.
Now, the Masters.
The coronavirus pandemic has creeped into another part of our sports world and snatched away yet another fixture — at least for now — with the news Friday that the folks at Augusta National Golf Club have decided to postpone the 2020 Masters. The second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the annual Drive, Chip and Putt national finals have also been put on hold.
I haven’t been this depressed since … Thursday.
“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” Masters and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a release from the tournament.
“That undoubtedly will be disappointing to many.”
The man who runs the Masters is also a master of understatement.
Still, postponed is not canceled. There’s an important distinction between the two that is often lost.
Postponed means it may still happen at a later date. Canceled means it’s over, as in the NCAA going to the board and erasing all the winter and spring national championships like the College World Series, a move that in hindsight seems a bit jump-the-gunnish. And has received a lot of pushback.
At least we can still hold on to a sliver of hope as we press forward into the sports-less void. Though when they’d play the Masters on a PGA Tour schedule that has tournaments every week through August before the next season starts in September I have no idea.
The Masters move was not unexpected. Not after the PGA Tour canceled The Players Championship following Thursday’s first round and the next three tour events leading up to the Masters. At first it seemed you might see a Masters played without fans, just the azaleas and flowering dogwoods watching the players, but even that’s off the board.
Ridley’s statement didn’t say, but I assume there are a lot of ticket refunds about to go out. Never have so many gotten back so much money and been so unhappy. Of course, they could decide to put all the ticket money into an interest-bearing account until they figure out if they will eventually play this year and see if those people (ahem, patrons) still want to attend.
For those of you who don’t like and/or know much about golf — if you’re in that foursome, why you’re sticking around to this point of this column is beyond me — the Masters is THE highlight of the golf season. There are three other majors — the U.S. and British opens and the PGA Championship — plus either the Ryder or Presidents cups depending on the year. But this is the king’s float of golf’s annual Mardi Gras parade.
Beyond a golf tournament, it’s an annual rite of spring. When colder parts of the country finally slither out from beneath their piles of blankets, turn on the TV and see those vivid greens and pastel flowers, it’s like a renewal. A rebirth.
Man, could we use a double dose of that right now.
Friday, Advocate sportswriter and fellow golf lover Sheldon Mickles and I were driving home from Nashville and the Southeastern Conference non-tournament when the news broke of the Masters postponement. At the time we were in north Alabama, tooling along under lead gray skies and drippy rain. The weather suited my sullen mood perfectly, like the days at the Masters that get rained out.
Occasionally, though, along the roadside, there were signs of spring. New light green leaves on trees. Bushes sprouting delicate purple flowers here. Beige ones showing over there. It reminded me of the drive from the Atlanta airport to Augusta. If you see the purple wisteria vines blooming on the trees along the way, you know it’s going to be a colorful year at the Masters.
Now I’m depressed all over again. I need to get home and have a mint julep and a pimento cheese sandwich. I hope CBS decides to show at least the final round of the 2019 Masters again. Such a memorable chapter in the event with Tiger Woods winning it for the fifth time.
Flowers. Perfect green grass. Green jackets. Pimento cheese. So many great memories. All we’re left with for the moment. Now the goal is to stay healthy so I can go back for the next Masters. Whenever that is.
Cue the poignant music.
“Ahhh-gusta,” sang Dave Loggins, the man who wrote the song you hear lilting in the background of each Masters telecast. “Your dogwoods and pines. They play on my mind like a song.”
“Augusta. It’s you that I love. It’s you that I miss when I’m gone.”
Amen. Corner.